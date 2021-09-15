Nation Current Affairs 15 Sep 2021 'Number of peop ...
'Number of people who got at least one dose of COVID jab in India highest in world'

PTI
Published Sep 15, 2021, 10:46 am IST
Updated Sep 15, 2021, 10:46 am IST
Presently, about 60.7 per cent of the adult population in the country has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the ministry said
People get inoculated with the dose of the Covaxin Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a temporary vaccination camp inside a school in Mumbai. (Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)
New Delhi: The number of people who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine in India and the number who have completed the vaccination schedule in the country are the highest in the world, the Union Health Ministry said.

According to an e-book on COVID-19 vaccination uploaded on the ministry's website on Tuesday, 62.54 per cent doses of the vaccines have been administered in vaccination centres in rural areas, while 36.30 per cent were given in urban areas.

 

A total of 73.44 lakh doses (approximately 1.16 per cent) have been administered at CVCs not tagged as rural/urban.

Also, till September, 52.5 per cent of the total doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered to men, 47.5 per cent to women and approximately 0.02 per cent to 'Other' gender.

"The number of people who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine in India and the number of people who have completed the vaccination schedule is the highest in the world," the ministry claimed in the Ebook.

 

The average rate of vaccinations in India is amongst the highest in the world, it said.

Over 181 million beneficiaries have been administered both the doses of vaccines compared to 178 million in the US.

One hundred per cent of the frontline workers have received the first dose, while 81.1 per cent of eligible frontline workers have taken the second dose.

Also, 98.8 per cent of healthcare workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccines, while 84.7 per cent of eligible healthcare workers have taken the second dose

All efforts are underway and regular monitoring of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Programme is being done to ensure that there is no disparity in access to vaccination for beneficiaries based on any socio-economic parameter, the ministry said.

 

India started COVID-19 vaccination from January 16. Day 1 witnessed vaccination of the highest number of beneficiaries covered anywhere in the world. India's vaccination drive has also been the fastest in the world to achieve 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10 million vaccinations.

More than 751 COVID-19 vaccination doses have been administered in India which is amongst the highest in the world, as on September 13.

Around 244,310 COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) are functional in the country providing equitable access to vaccination in a citizen-friendly manner. All citizens, irrespective of their income status, are entitled to free vaccination. Those who have the ability to pay are encouraged to use private hospital's vaccination centres.

 

In the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (World as one family), Government of India facilitated supply of 66.37 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to 95 countries as grants and supplies to COVAX facility etc, the ministry stated. 

...
