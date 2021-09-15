Nation Current Affairs 15 Sep 2021 India records 27,176 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India records 27,176 new cases of Covid, 284 fresh fatalities

PTI
Published Sep 15, 2021, 10:36 am IST
Updated Sep 15, 2021, 10:38 am IST
Less than 50,000 daily cases have been reported for 80 consecutive days now
A health worker prepares a dose of Covaxin vaccine against Covid-19 coronavirus at a vaccination centre in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)
 A health worker prepares a dose of Covaxin vaccine against Covid-19 coronavirus at a vaccination centre in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Daily new cases of coronavirus in India continued to remained below 30,000 with the country recording 27,176 fresh COVID-19 cases, while 284 new fatalities were recorded, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

With the fresh cases, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,33,16,755, while the death toll has climbed to 4,43,497, according to the data updated at 8 am.

 

The active cases declined to 3,51,087 comprising 1.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.62 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 11,120 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 16,10,829 tests were conducted on Tuesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 54,60,55,796.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.69 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for last 16 days

 

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at two per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 82 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,25,22,171, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has reached 75.89 crore according to the ministry.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 284 new fatalities include 129 from Kerala and 52 from Maharashtra.

A total of 4,43,497 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,38,221 from Maharashtra, 37,529 From Karnataka, 35,217 from Tamil Nadu, 25,083 from Delhi, 22,884 from Uttar Pradesh, 22,779 from Kerala and 18,599 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

 

...
Tags: india covid cases, india covid crisis, india covid deaths, india covid vaccination, india covid vaccination drive
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Staff at Kalamassery Medical College with protective gear proceed to the Isolation ward to treat suspected Nipah patients. (Photo: DC/File)

Mangaluru man, suspected with Nipah virus, tests negative

People wearing masks wait to get vaccinated for COVID-19 outside a school in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo: AP)

India top source of social media misinformation on COVID-19: Study

People get inoculated with the dose of the Covaxin Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a temporary vaccination camp inside a school in Mumbai. (Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)

'Number of people who got at least one dose of COVID jab in India highest in world'

Late Dewan of Venkatagiri Sunku Narayanaswamy Chetty founded VR Education Institute in 1875. When it faced a financial crunch, late Maharajah of Venkatagiri came to its rescue in 1886. VR College was formally inaugurated by the Maharajah on July 2, 1920. — DC file photo

Citizenry opposing takeover of VR College in Nellore



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

US, India in talks over timeline for restarting COVID-19 vaccine exports

Relief supplies from the United States in the wake of India's COVID-19 situation arrive at the Indira Gandhi International Airport cargo terminal in New Delhi, India, Friday, April 30, 2021. (Photo: AP)

71% of children have Covid antibodies: Sero survey

The survey from Maharashtra and Delhi shows that about 50-75 per cent of children have developed antibodies. (Photo: PTI/File)

Marriages can be registered in virtual presence of parties, rules Delhi HC

Justice Rekha Palli opined that not treating physical presence as a mandatory requirement would also encourages parties to easily get their marriages registered. (Representational image: PTI)

Pilot's non-adherence to SOP probable cause for Kozhikode plane crash: AAIB report

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri insepcting the crash site of an Air India Express flight, en route from Dubai, after it skidded off the runway while landing, at Karippur in Kozhikode. (Photo: PTI/File)

Don't beat around the bush, SC judges tell Centre on Pegasus row

Chief Justice N.V. Ramana reiterated it will not put in the public domain by stating on affidavit whether or not it used the Pegasus spyware. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->