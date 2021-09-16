Nation Current Affairs 15 Sep 2021 High alert in low-ly ...
Nation, Current Affairs

High alert in low-lying areas of Tungabhadra dam

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 16, 2021, 12:20 am IST
Updated Sep 16, 2021, 12:20 am IST
Srisailam gets heavy inflows; heavy release to downstream
Tungabhadra reservoir. (Photo:DC)
ANANTAPUR: The Tungabhadra Board on Wednesday alerted the people along the low-lying areas of the river following heavy inflows from upstream and release of large quantities of water into the river downstream.

While the dam’s water level was being maintained at 100.20tmc-ft of storage as against its gross capacity of 100.86, heavy rain in upstream parts of the Krishna basin was resulting in an inflow of 36,631 cusecs and the dam authorities were releasing 37,076 cusecs downstream.

 

Board secretary Nagamohan said the low-lying areas including areas closer to river-bed habitations were alerted over possible inundation of areas due to increased outflows.

The historic structures like Saint Purandara Mantap was submerged and access was about to be lost to structures like Sri Rama temple and Yantroddaraka Hanuman temple at Hampi.

The TB river flows towards Mantralyam in Kurnool district via parts of Raichur district of Karnataka. Mantralayam temple authorities were also alerted about safety to devotees going for the holy dip in the Tungabhadra river.

 

The AP irrigation department hopes to have flow of additional water through high-level main canal and low-level canals to the state following incessant rains.

Similarly, Almatti reservoir had a current storage of 124.38tmc-ft as against its gross capacity of 129.72tmc-ft with constant inflows of 91,611 cusecs. Almatti dam released 1.23 lakh cusecs downstream. The Narayanapur reservoir recorded 1.19 lakh cusecs and outflows of 1.42 lakh cusecs.

As a result, the Srisailam reservoir gets constant inflows of 1.29 lakh cusecs. The dam had 96.73 per cent of its current storage at 208.75tmc-ft as against its gross storage capacity of 215.81tmc-ft.

 

The dam was discharging 59,314 cusecs towards the downstream of the river. Power generation is on at both the left and right power generation units at Srisailam.

However, the Nagarjunasagar dam got 43,708 cusecs of inflows and as much of outflows on Wednesday. Water storage level in the dam was at 304.47tmc-ft while its gross capacity was 312tmc-ft.

Tags: tungabhadra reservoir, low-lying areas, krishna basin, tungabhadra river, srisailam reservoir
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


