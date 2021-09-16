Nation Current Affairs 15 Sep 2021 Govt staff of AP nat ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Govt staff of AP nativity prefer to stay back in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 16, 2021, 12:12 am IST
Updated Sep 16, 2021, 12:12 am IST
The higher pay scales and 61-year retirement age being implemented by the TS from March 2021 are cited as reasons for the poor response
State government employees resume work at Writer's Building (Old Secretariat) office after authorities eased lockdown restrictions in Kolkata. (Representational Photo:PTI)
 State government employees resume work at Writer's Building (Old Secretariat) office after authorities eased lockdown restrictions in Kolkata. (Representational Photo:PTI)

HYDERABAD: State government employees who are natives of Andhra Pradesh and working in Telangana, especially in Hyderabad, are not willing to shift to Andhra Pradesh despite Telangana government coming forward to issue NOC (no objection certificate) for the purpose, according to Telangana employees associations.

Employees of Andhra Pradesh nativity who were allotted to Telangana after the bifurcation of state in 2014 had sought inter-state transfers several times earlier but the Telangana government did not issue NOC then due to staff crunch in various departments.

 

However, the Telangana government issued a circular on September 9 seeking applications from AP native employees who want to shift to their native state in the wake of Telangana government planning to issue job notifications soon to fill over 50,000 vacancies.

But there has been not much response from AP employees for the Telangana government's offer, say representatives of employees associations. The higher pay scales and 61-year retirement age being implemented by the Telangana government from March 2021 when compared with AP are cited as reasons for the poor response.

 

Prior to March 2021, the retirement age in Telangana was 58 years while in AP it was 60 years. However, the Telangana government increased retirement age by three years to 61 years in March this year, which is a year more than in AP.

Moreover, the Telangana government extended new PRC pay scales giving 30 per cent fitment (hike on basic pay) from April 2021 while the AP government is yet to implement new PRC and only extending interim relief of 27 percent fitment, which is lower than Telangana.

The AP-native employees were asked to submit applications to their HoDs by October 15. The HoDs have to recommend all such applications to the Telangana government. The secretaries of respective departments have to issue NOC to the AP government.

 

On receipt of the acceptance/consent from the AP government, the employees should be relieved by the HoDs concerned. Once relieved, the transfer will be permanent and the employee shall not be taken back under any circumstances, says the circular issued by the Telangana government.

Telangana Udyogula Sangham leader A. Padma Chary said, "There are nearly 3,500 AP-native employees who are working in Telangana in various departments. Majority of them work in school education department as teachers. There is not much response from them to shift to AP considering that Telangana has higher pay scales and retirement age than AP being implemented from March/April this year. The situation would have been different had the Telangana government provided this opportunity earlier soon after bifurcation of the state."

 

He said there were around 350 employees who were Telangana natives working in AP at present and were seeking transfer to Telangana but AP government was yet to allow inter-state transfers.

...
Tags: ap employees, telangana government, hike in retirement age
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will also step up his tours to districts from October to galvanise party cadres by inaugurating newly-constructed party offices in all district headquarters. (Photo: TelanganaCMO)

TRS begins groundwork to win 2023 polls

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a testing center in Srinagar on September 15, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

Telangana apathy over Covid third wave irks HC

The AP government has issued orders for dismantling of school buildings that are in dilapidated conditions. (DC file photo)

AP orders dismantling of dilapidated school buildings

Telangana High Court. (PTI Photo)

Telangana HC scoffs at HCA’s power play



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India records 27,176 new cases of Covid, 284 fresh fatalities

A health worker prepares a dose of Covaxin vaccine against Covid-19 coronavirus at a vaccination centre in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)

Grenade attack in J-K's Pulwama, four civilians injured

There has been a spurt in grenade attacks by militants in Kashmir in recent times. (Representational image: PTI)

Directing door-to-door vaccination is not feasible: Supreme Court

The court further noted that at the present stage, it will be difficult to issue general directions, especially with regard to diversity of conditions and our directions should not infringe upon the administrative powers of the state governments. (PTI)

Senior Congress leader Oscar Fernandes dies at 80

Veteran Congress leader, former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha member Oscar Fernandes. (Twitter Photo)

Sputnik Light Covid vaccine gets permission for Phase 3 trials in India

Sputnik Light, which is the first dose of the original two-dose composition, has shown the efficacy of 79 per cent. (ANI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->