CM promises help to Hyderabad Metro faced with COVID crisis

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao said on Tuesday that the government would explore the possibilities of helping Hyderabad Metro which was running in heavy losses due to a sharp fall in traffic on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said the CM assured L&T’s top brass that the government would support the project and help it to be back on track.

The CM announced the constitution of a high-level committee comprising ministers K.T. Rama Rao, Vemula Prashanth and senior officials. It would submit a report to the CM shortly on how to help Hyderabad Metro.

L&T officials had made repeated requests to the government to support the project in view of the adverse conditions. They held a meeting with the CM on Tuesday at Pragathi Bhavan and discussed financial losses, bank loan repayment and the mounting interest.

The CM said, according to the statement, ”In accordance with the public needs, the government has to take out-of-the-box decisions during difficult times like the Coronavirus pandemic period.”