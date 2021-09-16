Nation Current Affairs 15 Sep 2021 AP orders dismantlin ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AP orders dismantling of dilapidated school buildings

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 16, 2021, 12:50 am IST
Updated Sep 16, 2021, 12:50 am IST
This is in response to the news titled ‘Dilapidated school buildings turn risky’, published in Deccan Chronicle on Monday
The AP government has issued orders for dismantling of school buildings that are in dilapidated conditions. (DC file photo)
 The AP government has issued orders for dismantling of school buildings that are in dilapidated conditions. (DC file photo)

VIJAYAWADA: The AP government has issued orders for dismantling of school buildings that are in dilapidated conditions. This is in response to the news titled ‘Dilapidated school buildings turn risky’, published in Deccan Chronicle on  Monday. The government issued an order, GO-MS61 to this effect on Wednesday.

The government has asked officials to initiate steps with utmost care for demolishing dilapidated buildings after inspections are done by committees of parents and officials of the education and other departments.

 

Principal secretary Rajasekhar said the director of school education had stated that certain schools required dismantling of their old and dilapidated buildings.

A committee shall be constituted with chairperson and vice-chairperson of the parents committee, the HM, the engineering assistant/ward amenities secretary, mandal engineer of the executing agency and the MEO with the HM as its convener for each such school.

In case of government junior colleges, the committee shall be constituted as per the circular issued by the commissioner for intermediate education or by the government.

 

The committee shall identify the classroom/block/and other structure in the school/college campus under dilapidated condition and after a thorough examination it shall make a resolution for dismantling the building/ structure in dilapidated condition and submit the same to EE of the implementing agency, meaning the engineering department, including the AP education welfare infrastructure development corporation (APEWIDC) or any public sector corporation which is executing the infrastructure development programme through the Mandal engineer.

The EE along with DEE shall, after a thorough scrutiny of the soundness of the structure and finding it is not repairable, may issue a certificate favouring dismantling without any influence being exercised on the ED by the committee members.

 

Based on the certification of the ED, the DEO shall submit the proposal to the government and take the approval from the district collector for the dismantling. While doing this, necessary precautionary steps shall be taken to safeguard public life and property.

