Nation Current Affairs 15 Sep 2021 AP HC says three AIS ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AP HC says three AIS officers have disobeyed its order

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 16, 2021, 12:39 am IST
Updated Sep 16, 2021, 12:39 am IST
HC directed serving of a non-bailable warrant against senior IAS officer Poonam Malakondaiah
AP High Court.
 AP High Court.

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday observed that prima facie three all India service officers have been wilfully disobedient in implementing its earlier order to regularise services of sericulture department employees and provide benefits to them.

In this regard, a single judge bench headed by Justice Battu Devanand directed serving of a non-bailable warrant against senior IAS officer Poonam Malakondaiah for failing to appear before the court despite instructions to do so. However, the government pleader informed that her absence had been intimated to the court. The judge said as the same has not been filed, the court considers her absence as being without prior intimation.

 

Another senior IAS officer S.S. Rawat and a senior IFS officer Chiranjeevi Chowdary had been present in the court during the hearing.

A few employees of sericulture department had moved the High Court seeking that it direct the state government to regularise their services and provide benefits due to them. When the court passed an order to this effect but the employees were still not regularised, they moved the court again with contempt of court proceedings saying the court’s order to regularise their services has not been implemented.

 

The court posted the next hearing on the matter to September 29.

HC orders Chief Secretary to appear before it

Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das to appear before it in person for hearing a case related to delay in clearing bills for works taken up under MGNREGS in the next hearing on September 24.

A single judge bench headed by Justice Battu Devanand issued the directive while hearing a batch of petitions on delay in clearing bills for job works done under MGNREGS.

Justice Devanand observed that as both central and state governments are giving different versions over non-clearance of bills, the Chief Secretary should be present during the next hearing.

 

...
Tags: andhra pradesh high court, poonam malakondaiah
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will also step up his tours to districts from October to galvanise party cadres by inaugurating newly-constructed party offices in all district headquarters. (Photo: TelanganaCMO)

TRS begins groundwork to win 2023 polls

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a testing center in Srinagar on September 15, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

Telangana apathy over Covid third wave irks HC

The AP government has issued orders for dismantling of school buildings that are in dilapidated conditions. (DC file photo)

AP orders dismantling of dilapidated school buildings

Telangana High Court. (PTI Photo)

Telangana HC scoffs at HCA’s power play



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India records 27,176 new cases of Covid, 284 fresh fatalities

A health worker prepares a dose of Covaxin vaccine against Covid-19 coronavirus at a vaccination centre in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)

Grenade attack in J-K's Pulwama, four civilians injured

There has been a spurt in grenade attacks by militants in Kashmir in recent times. (Representational image: PTI)

Directing door-to-door vaccination is not feasible: Supreme Court

The court further noted that at the present stage, it will be difficult to issue general directions, especially with regard to diversity of conditions and our directions should not infringe upon the administrative powers of the state governments. (PTI)

Senior Congress leader Oscar Fernandes dies at 80

Veteran Congress leader, former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha member Oscar Fernandes. (Twitter Photo)

Sputnik Light Covid vaccine gets permission for Phase 3 trials in India

Sputnik Light, which is the first dose of the original two-dose composition, has shown the efficacy of 79 per cent. (ANI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->