50% beds to Aarogyasri; night curfew till Sept. 30

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 15, 2021, 2:14 am IST
Updated Sep 15, 2021, 2:14 am IST
The Chief Minister said the charges paid under Aarogyasri were better as compared to the charges paid by health insurance companies
 Reddy gave his nod to appoint special officers in hospitals (From CHCs to teaching hospitals) for maintenance of hospitals and they would be held responsible for building services, facility management services and biomedical waste management services. (DC File Image)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials of the health department to allot 50 percent beds to Aarogyasri patients in the hospitals to be established in municipal corporations and district headquarters across the state.

The Chief Minister conducted a review meeting on Covid-19 situation, vaccination, health hubs, hospital management and family doctor concept in his camp office at Tadepalli on Tuesday. Reddy instructed the officials to give top priority to the hospitals in health hubs in allotting more beds to Aarogyasri scheme and to concentrate towards providing organ transplantation facilities. The night curfew across the state has been extended from September 16 to the 30.

 

The Chief Minister said the charges paid under Aarogyasri were better as compared to the charges paid by health insurance companies and added that the hospitals which allotted more beds to Aarogyasri patients should be given priority in health hubs. He said there would be one member from the government in the hospital boards in health hubs.

“The intention of doctors to serve in their home state will be fulfilled through health hubs. Constant availability of doctors should be made as a criterion for selection of hospitals for health hubs. Officials should focus on setting up hospitals for organ transplantation in health hubs. Priority should be given to hospitals which run on a non-profit basis. People should not go to other states for medical treatment in future,” he said.

 

Reddy gave his nod to appoint special officers in hospitals (From CHCs to teaching hospitals) for maintenance of hospitals and they would be held responsible for building services, facility management services and biomedical waste management services. He directed the officials to focus on the designs of the proposed hospitals and teaching hospitals to ensure they were in line with the best maintenance practices. He said bed management, bathroom maintenance, hygiene and food quality and reception services were very important in the hospitals and added that medical services will be on par with corporate hospitals with adequate doctors and such services. He said services should not be interrupted due to the absence of staff and instructed the officials to take action on staff who were on leave beyond stipulated days.

 

The officials briefed the Chief Minister on details regarding the family doctor concept. Policies were made to ensure medical services at least two times a month in each village secretariat through 104 services. They said the family doctors concept would be implemented in 258 mandals from November 15 and would be extended across the state on January 26, 2022.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to use 104 services keeping in view the population as well and added to prepare SOPs and policies for village clinics. He instructed the officials to ensure availability of two doctors in each PHC so that one can be available in PHC while the other can provide services through 104 services under family doctor concept.

 

Keeping the Covid third wave in view, the officials informed that 20,964 oxygen concentrators and 27,311 D type oxygen cylinders were made available and added that oxygen pipeline works were completed in 108 hospitals. They said the state government was setting up oxygen generation plants in 140 hospitals which had beds more than 50 and they would be completed by October. The officials informed the Chief Minister that 3,50,39,318 people were administered vaccines of which 1,33,30,206 received a single dose while 1,08,54,556 have been administered with two doses.

 

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Krishna Srinivas, medical and health principal secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, 104 call centre in-charge A Babu, health commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, Aarogyasri CEO V. Vinay Chand, APMSIDC VC and MD Muralidhar Reddy, industries director J. V. N. Subramaniam and other officials were present.

Tags: aarogyasri andhra pradesh
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


