175th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,926,914

81,911

Recovered

3,856,246

79,202

Deaths

80,808

1,054

Maharashtra107737475585029894 Andhra Pradesh5750794769034972 Tamil Nadu5085114531658434 Karnataka4676893618237384 Uttar Pradesh3171952454174491 Delhi2215331880724770 West Bengal2059191782234003 Bihar159526145019831 Telangana158513127007974 Odisha155005122024690 Assam144166115052482 Gujarat114996953653228 Kerala11081979809455 Rajasthan104138861621250 Haryana96129747121000 Madhya Pradesh90730677111791 Punjab82100589842423 Chhatisgarh6732733109573 Jharkhand6273748112561 Jammu and Kashmir5532536381895 Uttarakhand3301622077429 Goa2489819648304 Puducherry2022615027394 Tripura1918411536200 Himachal Pradesh9923616781 Chandigarh8245530095 Manipur7971634046 Arunachal Pradesh6297453111 Nagaland521438978 Meghalaya3863215128 Sikkim2119152116 Mizoram14289190
Nation Current Affairs 15 Sep 2020 Telangana minister r ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana minister refutes charge of TRS men establishing private universities

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 15, 2020, 3:54 pm IST
Updated Sep 15, 2020, 3:54 pm IST
She said these universities should obtain accreditation of NAAC, other bodies while 25 % quota to Telangana youth was mandatory
Representational image.
 Representational image.

Hyderabad: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Monday refuted the allegation of Congress MLA D Sridhar Babu that the state government has permitted a few TRS men to establish private universities in the state.

While replying to the discussion on the Telangana State Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill 2020, which paves way for setting up Private Universities in the state.

 

Participating in the debate, Sridhar Babu pointed out that instead of strengthening the Government Universities, the state government is focusing on establishing the private universities.

When he tried to take the names of certain leaders of the ruling party who have got approval from the state government to set up universities in the state, the Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy asked the member to refrain from taking the names.

Pointing out that a Cabinet Minister also got approval to start the University, he asked how a member in the Cabinet got the approval.

 

He alleged that the state government has not taken any steps to fill vacancies of teaching and non-teaching staff in universities and vice chancellors of many varsities in the state. He stressed the need for the government to consider fee reimbursement for poor students opting courses in the private varsities.

Replying to the debate the minister said that the sponsoring bodies of
the universities which have got approval complied with the conditions
of letter of intent and the expert committee constituted to examine
them also submitted its recommendations.

 

She said the process for appointment of vice-chancellors to different universities in the state has been initiated and it will be completed soon.

She told the House that the appointment of vice chancellors and recruitment to other posts were delayed because of the legal issues and the committee constituted by the government had resolved a majority of these issues.

Referring to regulating the fee structure of the private universities, the minister said the government’s representative would be there in the governing councils of these private universities to oversee the courses and fee structure.

 

She said these universities should obtain accreditation of NAAC and other bodies while 25 % quota to Telangana youth in the admissions was mandatory.

The minister said the rule of reservation for older students would continue in the brownfield universities, institutions that were functioning in the past and upgraded as universities, while the decision on implementing the rule of reservation in the greenfield universities, the newly developed ones, was left to the managements
concerned. The House passed the Legislation after the minister’s reply.

 

...
Tags: private universities, telangana universities, higher education sector, sabitha indra reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Polavarapu Kamala (Facebook file photo)

Andhra woman slips to death in US taking selfie

Rhea Chakraborty outside the NCB office in Mumbai. — PTI photo

Rhea in no hurry to apply for bail: Lawyer

DMK president MK Stalin wearing face mask with 'Ban NEET save TN students' written on it, along with his party members arraive to attend the Assembly session in Chennai. — PTI photo

DMK, AIADMK trade barbs over NEET

The Rail Nilayam building. (Twitter)

South Central Railways building sealed for two days after after new COVID-19 cases



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

New Revenue Act will benefit all farmers: KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao being welcomed on his arrival on the first day of the Monsoon Session of the State Assembly in Hyderabad. — PTI photo

COVID-19 crisis: Over 37,000 guest workers back home in Telangana

Migrants from Rajasthan and West Bengal wait to board a Shramik special train at Chennai railway station. PTI photo

Over 30 lakh Indian bank accounts beneficiary of Chinese online gaming fraud

Representational image.

South Central Railways building sealed for two days after after new COVID-19 cases

The Rail Nilayam building. (Twitter)

Sustained community support needed to control spread of infection: Health minister

Health workers sanitise their hands before celebrating birthday of a COVID-19 patient, at Yatharta Hospital in Greater Noida. — PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham