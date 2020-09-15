175th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,926,914

81,911

Recovered

3,856,246

79,202

Deaths

80,808

1,054

Maharashtra107737475585029894 Andhra Pradesh5750794769034972 Tamil Nadu5085114531658434 Karnataka4676893618237384 Uttar Pradesh3171952454174491 Delhi2215331880724770 West Bengal2059191782234003 Bihar159526145019831 Telangana158513127007974 Odisha155005122024690 Assam144166115052482 Gujarat114996953653228 Kerala11081979809455 Rajasthan104138861621250 Haryana96129747121000 Madhya Pradesh90730677111791 Punjab82100589842423 Chhatisgarh6732733109573 Jharkhand6273748112561 Jammu and Kashmir5532536381895 Uttarakhand3301622077429 Goa2489819648304 Puducherry2022615027394 Tripura1918411536200 Himachal Pradesh9923616781 Chandigarh8245530095 Manipur7971634046 Arunachal Pradesh6297453111 Nagaland521438978 Meghalaya3863215128 Sikkim2119152116 Mizoram14289190
Nation Current Affairs 15 Sep 2020 Rajnath's warni ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rajnath's warning to China: Any attempt to unilaterally alter status quo unacceptable

PTI
Published Sep 15, 2020, 6:04 pm IST
Updated Sep 15, 2020, 6:04 pm IST
After Singh's statement, the Congress wanted to raise certain issues which was not allowed by Speaker Om Birla.
Defence Minister Rajnath speaking in the Parliament.
 Defence Minister Rajnath speaking in the Parliament.

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said India is committed to a peaceful resolution of the current border stand-off with China in Ladakh but any attempt to unilaterally alter the status quo by the neighbouring country is unacceptable.

Making a statement in Lok Sabha, Singh also said the Indian Army has inflicted heavy costs including casualties on the Chinese side during the clash with the PLA at the Galwan valley on June 15.

 

The defence minister said since April, buildup of troops and armaments by the Chinese side has been witnessed in the border areas adjacent to eastern Ladakh.

He said in early May, the Chinese side had taken action to hinder the normal, traditional patrolling pattern of Indian troops in the Galwan Valley area, which resulted in a face-off.

Singh said even as this situation was being addressed by the ground commanders as per the provisions of the bilateral agreements and protocol, in mid-May the Chinese side made several attempts to transgress the LAC in other parts of the Western Sector.

 

"This included Kongka La, Gogra and North Bank of Pangong Lake. These attempts were detected early and consequently responded to appropriately by our armed forces. We made it clear to the Chinese side both through diplomatic and military channels that China was, by such actions, attempting to unilaterally alter the status quo. It was categorically conveyed that this was unacceptable," he said.

After Singh's statement, the Congress wanted to raise certain issues which was not allowed by Speaker Om Birla. Unhappy with this, Congress walked out of the House.

 

...
Tags: defence minister rajnath singh, monsoon session of parliament, india-china border standoff, ladakh standoff


Latest From Nation

Based on the review report, it has been instructed to double the number of tests in districts like Malappuram, Kasaragod, Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur. PTI Photo

Kerala's COVID-19 test positivity rate up, doubling time down after Onam days

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. (DC File Photo)

Hyderabad international airport now has contact-less elevators

The Kashmiri Qu'ran

Sotheby's sells 19th century Qur’an handwritten by Kashmiri artists for Rs 1.3 crore

Sravani Kondapalli (Instagram pic)

Cops arrest 2 in Sravani’s death by suicide case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

South Central Railways building sealed for two days after after new COVID-19 cases

The Rail Nilayam building. (Twitter)

Sotheby's sells 19th century Qur’an handwritten by Kashmiri artists for Rs 1.3 crore

The Kashmiri Qu'ran

Rajnath Singh to address both Houses of Parliament on India-China standoff today

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Delhi riots: Ex-JNU student leader Umar Khalid arrested

Umar Khalid (file photo)

Sustained community support needed to control spread of infection: Health minister

Health workers sanitise their hands before celebrating birthday of a COVID-19 patient, at Yatharta Hospital in Greater Noida. — PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham