New Revenue Act will benefit all farmers: KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao refuted the criticism against the state government that it has brought in the new revenue act only for the benefit of a few landlords..

He made it clear while introducing the New Revenue Bill on Monday Legislative Council that there are only 0.11 percent farmers who have more than 50 acres of lands that too in the form of orchards etc. Over 98.38 per cent of farmers have landholdings less than 10 acres.

The state government introduced four Bills in the Legislative Council which were passed by the Assembly on Friday. While Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao introduced the Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Passbooks Bill 2020 and the Telangana Abolition of the Posts of Village Revenue Officers Bill 2020, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao moved the Telangana Municipal Laws Amendment Bill 2020 and Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao tabled the Telangana Panchayat Raj Amendment Bill 2020.

Explaining the salient features of the New Bill, he told the House that the Village Revenue Officer (VRO) system which was brought in 2007 would be abolished in the state. KCR said “the VROs lost their relevance. They have misused their power and we can’t be mute spectators. But there are people who say that we are bringing the Act for few landlords. Over 98.38 per cent of farmers have landholdings less than 10 acres.”

He said that after formation of the State in 2014, land rates in Telangana have skyrocketed leading to clandestine operations and land mafias.

He exuded confidence that the new Revenue Bill will help to achieve corruption less, hassle free registration and mutation through Dharani Portal. He announced that the Dharani website will be soon activated for the public to access data pertaining to the land records of the entire state.

Under the New Act, the Tahsildars are empowered to be the sub-registrars to carry out registration and mutation of agricultural lands and similarly, the sub-registrars are empowered to carry out registration and mutation of non-agricultural properties, he added.

Rao explained to the House that the entire registration process will be carried out digitally by visiting the offices of the Sub-Registrar or the Mandal Revenue Officer only for once that too through prior appointment.

The Chief Minister said that people can visit either the Tahsildar or the Sub-registrar office based on their property type upon booking a time slot and then paying the charges in advance.

He declared that the land rates for the entire state will be fixed and available in the Dharani portal. The entire registration process will be completed after submitting necessary documents and land records will be updated accordingly in real-time and the MROs will have no discretionary powers whatsoever, he added.