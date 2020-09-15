175th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,926,914

81,911

Recovered

3,856,246

79,202

Deaths

80,808

1,054

Maharashtra107737475585029894 Andhra Pradesh5750794769034972 Tamil Nadu5085114531658434 Karnataka4676893618237384 Uttar Pradesh3171952454174491 Delhi2215331880724770 West Bengal2059191782234003 Bihar159526145019831 Telangana158513127007974 Odisha155005122024690 Assam144166115052482 Gujarat114996953653228 Kerala11081979809455 Rajasthan104138861621250 Haryana96129747121000 Madhya Pradesh90730677111791 Punjab82100589842423 Chhatisgarh6732733109573 Jharkhand6273748112561 Jammu and Kashmir5532536381895 Uttarakhand3301622077429 Goa2489819648304 Puducherry2022615027394 Tripura1918411536200 Himachal Pradesh9923616781 Chandigarh8245530095 Manipur7971634046 Arunachal Pradesh6297453111 Nagaland521438978 Meghalaya3863215128 Sikkim2119152116 Mizoram14289190
Kerala's COVID-19 test positivity rate up, doubling time down after Onam days

Published Sep 15, 2020
Updated Sep 15, 2020, 6:18 pm IST
As per the state health department’s weekly COVID-19 review report, test positivity rate (TPR) has increased in Thiruvananthapuram
Based on the review report, it has been instructed to double the number of tests in districts like Malappuram, Kasaragod, Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur. PTI Photo
COVID-19 situation in Kerala has worsened after the Onam festival days, as expected. While the test positivity rate has increased in five districts, the doubling interval of the infection has come down from 27.4 days to 23.2 days.

As per the state health department’s weekly COVID-19 review report, test positivity rate (TPR) has increased in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Kannur and Kasargod districts.

 

In the state capital, the rate of positive cases among samples tested increased to 13.6 from 9.9 after the Onam festival. Among the five districts, virus transmission is severe in Kasargod which has a test positivity rate of 14.3.

In Malappuram, the test positivity rate is 16 which was 10.2 in September first week and 17.1 in August last week.

In last one week, the state recorded 20,150 new cases and 84 deaths.

Cases per million in the last week were more at Thiruvanathapuram, Kasaragod, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Kottayam, Alappuzha and Kannur.  The doubling interval has reduced in Kannur, Kollam, Idukki and Kollam as compared to pre-Onam week.

 

Based on the review report, it has been instructed to double the number of tests in districts like Malappuram, Kasaragod, Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur. All the districts have to focus on identification of all symptomatic individuals and isolating them timely.

A meeting of private laboratories and hospitals has to be convened to ensure that all those approaching private have access to tests.

The field level clinical response has to be strengthened and capacity building for all peripheral healthcare staff and community volunteers on home-based care to be conducted.

 

The review report has also stressed the need to empower people to identify symptoms and volunteer testing.

The state government had earlier warned of chances for spurt in COVID-19 cases after Onam due to increased outdoor activities of the public during the festival days.

Social distancing norms and other protocols were not properly followed in markets, shops and other busy public places during the festival days which led to a big surge in fresh cases.

