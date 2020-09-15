Kerala's COVID-19 test positivity rate up, doubling time down after Onam days

Based on the review report, it has been instructed to double the number of tests in districts like Malappuram, Kasaragod, Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur. PTI Photo

COVID-19 situation in Kerala has worsened after the Onam festival days, as expected. While the test positivity rate has increased in five districts, the doubling interval of the infection has come down from 27.4 days to 23.2 days.

As per the state health department’s weekly COVID-19 review report, test positivity rate (TPR) has increased in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Kannur and Kasargod districts.

In the state capital, the rate of positive cases among samples tested increased to 13.6 from 9.9 after the Onam festival. Among the five districts, virus transmission is severe in Kasargod which has a test positivity rate of 14.3.

In Malappuram, the test positivity rate is 16 which was 10.2 in September first week and 17.1 in August last week.

In last one week, the state recorded 20,150 new cases and 84 deaths.

Cases per million in the last week were more at Thiruvanathapuram, Kasaragod, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Kottayam, Alappuzha and Kannur. The doubling interval has reduced in Kannur, Kollam, Idukki and Kollam as compared to pre-Onam week.

Based on the review report, it has been instructed to double the number of tests in districts like Malappuram, Kasaragod, Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur. All the districts have to focus on identification of all symptomatic individuals and isolating them timely.

A meeting of private laboratories and hospitals has to be convened to ensure that all those approaching private have access to tests.

The field level clinical response has to be strengthened and capacity building for all peripheral healthcare staff and community volunteers on home-based care to be conducted.

The review report has also stressed the need to empower people to identify symptoms and volunteer testing.

The state government had earlier warned of chances for spurt in COVID-19 cases after Onam due to increased outdoor activities of the public during the festival days.

Social distancing norms and other protocols were not properly followed in markets, shops and other busy public places during the festival days which led to a big surge in fresh cases.