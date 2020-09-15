175th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,926,914

81,911

Recovered

3,856,246

79,202

Deaths

80,808

1,054

Maharashtra107737475585029894 Andhra Pradesh5750794769034972 Tamil Nadu5085114531658434 Karnataka4676893618237384 Uttar Pradesh3171952454174491 Delhi2215331880724770 West Bengal2059191782234003 Bihar159526145019831 Telangana158513127007974 Odisha155005122024690 Assam144166115052482 Gujarat114996953653228 Kerala11081979809455 Rajasthan104138861621250 Haryana96129747121000 Madhya Pradesh90730677111791 Punjab82100589842423 Chhatisgarh6732733109573 Jharkhand6273748112561 Jammu and Kashmir5532536381895 Uttarakhand3301622077429 Goa2489819648304 Puducherry2022615027394 Tripura1918411536200 Himachal Pradesh9923616781 Chandigarh8245530095 Manipur7971634046 Arunachal Pradesh6297453111 Nagaland521438978 Meghalaya3863215128 Sikkim2119152116 Mizoram14289190
Nation Current Affairs 15 Sep 2020 Hyderabad internatio ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad international airport now has contact-less elevators

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TSS SIDDHARTH
Published Sep 15, 2020, 5:37 pm IST
Updated Sep 15, 2020, 5:47 pm IST
The airport has developed the system which is based on Infrared (IR) technology.
The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. (DC File Photo)
 The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. (DC File Photo)

Hyderabad: In a step towards contact-less travel experience, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, has successfully executed a pilot project of switching on an elevator at departures from the traditional push-button control to a safer touch-less alternative mode.

The airport has developed the system which is based on Infrared (IR) technology. As part of the local engineering innovation for creating rapid solutions to complex problems, the developers have used an array of infrared sensors to detect the spatial position of the user’s fingers as they pass through the sensing point.

 

Users of that elevator can now wave their hands closer to the sensor to call the elevator at any floor they are standing. Once inside the elevator, they can point their finger towards a floor number as a command for a designated floor.

...
Tags: social distancing, air travel, coronavirus (covid-19), contact-less elevator
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Based on the review report, it has been instructed to double the number of tests in districts like Malappuram, Kasaragod, Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur. PTI Photo

Kerala's COVID-19 test positivity rate up, doubling time down after Onam days

Defence Minister Rajnath speaking in the Parliament.

Rajnath's warning to China: Any attempt to unilaterally alter status quo unacceptable

The Kashmiri Qu'ran

Sotheby's sells 19th century Qur’an handwritten by Kashmiri artists for Rs 1.3 crore

Sravani Kondapalli (Instagram pic)

Cops arrest 2 in Sravani’s death by suicide case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

South Central Railways building sealed for two days after after new COVID-19 cases

The Rail Nilayam building. (Twitter)

Sustained community support needed to control spread of infection: Health minister

Health workers sanitise their hands before celebrating birthday of a COVID-19 patient, at Yatharta Hospital in Greater Noida. — PTI photo

New Revenue Act will benefit all farmers: KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao being welcomed on his arrival on the first day of the Monsoon Session of the State Assembly in Hyderabad. — PTI photo

Delhi Police claims Umar Khalid's mobile data runs into 11 lakh pages

Dr Umar Khalid, student activist

Sotheby's sells 19th century Qur’an handwritten by Kashmiri artists for Rs 1.3 crore

The Kashmiri Qu'ran
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham