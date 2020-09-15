Hyderabad international airport now has contact-less elevators

Hyderabad: In a step towards contact-less travel experience, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, has successfully executed a pilot project of switching on an elevator at departures from the traditional push-button control to a safer touch-less alternative mode.

The airport has developed the system which is based on Infrared (IR) technology. As part of the local engineering innovation for creating rapid solutions to complex problems, the developers have used an array of infrared sensors to detect the spatial position of the user’s fingers as they pass through the sensing point.

Users of that elevator can now wave their hands closer to the sensor to call the elevator at any floor they are standing. Once inside the elevator, they can point their finger towards a floor number as a command for a designated floor.