Nation Current Affairs 15 Sep 2020 COVID-19 crisis: Ove ...
Nation, Current Affairs

COVID-19 crisis: Over 37,000 guest workers back home in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Sep 15, 2020, 12:59 pm IST
Updated Sep 15, 2020, 12:59 pm IST
In the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, this number was 32,571
Migrants from Rajasthan and West Bengal wait to board a Shramik special train at Chennai railway station. PTI photo
 Migrants from Rajasthan and West Bengal wait to board a Shramik special train at Chennai railway station. PTI photo

Hyderabad: The waves of labourers and workers who moved back and forth across the country during the lockdown saw as many as 37,050 of them returning to Telangana.

In the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, this number was 32,571, the Lok Sabha was informed in a written reply by Union labour minister Santosh Kumar Ganwar.

 

The minister said Uttar Pradesh saw the biggest return of such guest workers with 32,49,638 returning home, followed by Bihar with 15,00,612, Bengal with 13,84,693 and Rajasthan with 13,08,130 going back to their homes in the wake of the shutdown of factories, construction activity and other employment avenues during the lockdown.

According to experts, the return of guest workers to their home states is one of key reasons, which led to spread of coronavirus, which was initially a purely urban phenomenon, to rural areas in the country. The disease now covers almost the entire country.

 

Tags: guest workers, telangana coronavirus, migrant crisis


