VIP dog dies, vets blamed: ‘Husky’ lived at Pragathi Bhavan, but died at clinic

Hyderabad: A veterinarian who treated a pet living at Pragathi Bhavan, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s residence, was booked for negligence after the dog died on Wednesday night.

‘Husky’, an 11-month old dog of hulk breed — a cross between a bulldog and a pitbull terrier — was admitted at an animal clinic in Banjara Hills on Wednesday.

According to a complaint by Asif Ali Khan of the veterinary department, Husky hadn’t eaten properly on Tuesday evening; the next morning the dog did not have its usual milk. Mr Khan phoned veterinarian Dr Ranjith, who arrived in the afternoon, examined Husky and found he had high temperature.

Dr Ranjith gave a liver tonic following which Husky’s health immediately deteriorated. The staff rushed Husky to the Banjara Hills clinic and admitted him.

However, the dog did not respond to treatment, ceased breathing, and was declared dead.

Police on Thursday registered a case of negligence and a case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, against Dr Ranjith and Dr Laxmi Srinivasan, the clinic’s administrator.

Nine dogs are said to live in Pragathi Bhavan. Six roam around outside the main building; they have a separate kennel. Two dogs are allowed to roam inside the premises. Mr Khan and his veterinary department colleague Sujauddin are the dogs’ handlers.

Police said investigation was underway. The clinic declined to comment.

Cong MLA: What about deaths due to fever?

If a vet is booked for a dog's death, then who should be booked for the hundreds who died due to viral fever? This question was posed by Congress MLA Jayaprakash (Jagga) Reddy.

Speaking to the media in the Assembly, he said there were no funds to buy bleaching powder and fund crunch for blood tests. “Who is responsible for this?” he asked.

He also made an allegation or two against health minister Etala Rajendar.