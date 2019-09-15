Nation Current Affairs 15 Sep 2019 VIP dog dies, vets b ...
Nation, Current Affairs

VIP dog dies, vets blamed: ‘Husky’ lived at Pragathi Bhavan, but died at clinic

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DURGA PRASAD SUNKU
Published Sep 15, 2019, 1:00 am IST
Updated Sep 15, 2019, 1:01 am IST
Dr Ranjith gave a liver tonic following which Husky’s health immediately deteriorated.
A ‘hulk’ breed dog looks like this.
 A ‘hulk’ breed dog looks like this.

Hyderabad: A veterinarian who treated a pet living at Pragathi Bhavan, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s residence, was booked for negligence after the dog died on Wednesday night.

‘Husky’, an 11-month old dog of hulk breed — a cross between a bulldog and a pitbull terrier — was admitted at an animal clinic in Banjara Hills on Wednesday.

 

According to a complaint by Asif Ali Khan of the veterinary department, Husky hadn’t eaten properly on Tuesday evening; the next morning the dog did not have its usual milk. Mr Khan phoned veterinarian Dr Ranjith, who arrived in the afternoon, examined Husky and found he had high temperature.

Dr Ranjith gave a liver tonic following which Husky’s health immediately deteriorated. The staff  rushed Husky to the Banjara Hills clinic and admitted him.
However, the dog did not respond to treatment, ceased breathing, and was declared dead.

Police on Thursday registered a case of negligence and a case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, against Dr Ranjith and Dr Laxmi Srinivasan, the clinic’s administrator.

Nine dogs are said to live in Pragathi Bhavan. Six roam around outside the main building; they have a separate kennel. Two dogs are allowed to roam inside the premises. Mr Khan and his veterinary department colleague Sujauddin are the dogs’ handlers.

Police said investigation was underway. The clinic declined to comment.

Cong MLA: What about deaths due to fever?
If a vet is booked for a dog's death, then who should be booked for the hundreds who died due to viral fever? This question was posed by Congress MLA Jayaprakash (Jagga) Reddy.

Speaking to the media in the Assembly, he said there were no funds to buy bleaching powder and fund crunch for blood tests. “Who is responsible for this?” he asked.

He also made an allegation or two against health minister Etala Rajendar.

...
Tags: k chandrasekhar rao, pragathi bhavan, dogs
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The state has six government Ayush colleges, five aided colleges and 65 unaided colleges offering 3,890 seats, including the government quota of 1,176 seats. (Representational image)

Bengaluru: No PG, UG seats for 27 Ayush colleges

With 147,913 people dying on its roads in 2017 alone, India has one of the worst records in the area. (Representational Image)

Alappuzha: National Road Safety Board may cut down mishaps

During the period, BMTC decommissioned 450 buses, while adding only 292 to its fleet. (Representational image)

BMTC scraps more buses than it inducts

However, Adani ports could not keep this promise. If the present pace of the work is an indication, AVPPL will also find it difficult to keep the deadline of completing the first phase of the `7,525-crore project before December 4, 2019.

Adani Port seeks time till October, 2020



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kiran Bedi loses iPhone while riding bullock cart to village, recovers it later

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi. (Photo: File)
 

Tripura: Man stole goat 41 years ago, arrested today

Photo: Representational image
 

Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Pradeep Antony slaps Kavin Raj; watch

Bigg Boss Tamil 3. (Photo: YouTube)
 

Vistara to start daily flight on Delhi-Indore route from October 26

The return flight will leave Indore at 8.55 am and arrive at Delhi airport at 10.25 am daily.
 

This MP guy eats glass ‘for fun’ but wouldn’t urge you to do it

The man said that his strange habit caused damages only to his teeth and there was an adverse effect on his overall health. (Photo: ANI)
 

Kia Seltos vs Creta vs Nissan Kicks vs Renault Captur: Which SUV offers more space?

Nissan’s Kicks offers only a manual gearbox for its 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines as of now.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

IAS don’t make for good Vice-Chancellors

Osmania University.

Saradha scam: Kolkata ex-top cop skips CBI investigation, asks for more time via mail

Kumar was part of a special investigation team (SIT) constituted by the state government to probe the scam before the Supreme Court transferred it to the CBI. (Photo: PTI)

Smriti Irani says India will become self sufficient in silk in 2 years

She said,

Pakistan raises white flag to retrieve bodies of its two soldiers along LoC

On September 10-11, Indian troops killed a Pakistani Sepoy Ghulam Rasool of their Punjab Regiment in Hajipir sector of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the sources said. (Photo: File)

Ayodhya case: SC asks Muslims about their holy place's origin

The query was put forth as the judges wanted to know the Muslim parties' stand on Ram Janmabhoomihaving stakes in the Ayodya title dispute. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham