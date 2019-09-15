Nation Current Affairs 15 Sep 2019 Telangana government ...
Telangana government says no to uranium mining in Nallamalla forests

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : YASMIN AHMED
Published Sep 15, 2019, 9:16 pm IST
Updated Sep 15, 2019, 9:18 pm IST
He said that the state government would fight with the Centre if needed.
Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Sunday ruled out allowing uranium mining in the Nallamalla forests.

Addressing the state assembly, he said that the state government has not given permission for uranium mining nor does it intend to in the future, news agency IANS reported.

 

He reassured the people of Telangana saying that the current government will do nothing like the 2009 UPA government, which, in the undivided Andhra Pradesh had carried out uranium mining activities.

He also pointed out that mining activities have begun in the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh.

He said that the state government would fight with the Centre if needed.

He also said that that a resolution would also be passed in the Assembly on Monday and the same would be sent to the Centre.

Stating the consequences of uranium mining, KCR said that it could destroy the delta area and contaminate water key projects like Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala across Krishna river.

He also said that it could affect the water supply to Hyderabad.

Earlier, KCR's son and TRS leader, KT Rama Rao in legislative council had said that State Wildlife Board in 2016 had given permission for uranium exploration in the forests subject to certain conditions.

These conditions clearly stated that even if Uranium mines are found, mining would not take place.

 

Tags: uranium mining, kcr, trs
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


