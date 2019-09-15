Nagaland truck fined Rs 6.53 lakh in Odisha, highest in country

The challan of Rs 6,53,100 was imposed on the violator on August 10, days before the new Motor Vehicles Act, which came into force on September 1.

BHUBANESWAR: A Nagaland-registered truck broke the record for the highest penalty of Rs 6.53 lakh in Odisha for flouting traffic rules under the old Motor Vehicles Act.

Truck owner Shailesh Shankar Lal Gupta of Nagaland was fined Rs 6,40,500 by the Regional Transport Office (RTO), Sambalpur, for not paying tax for five years under Odisha Motor Vehicles Taxation (OMVT) Act and violating several traffic rules.

He was penalised Rs 1,000 for general offence, Rs 1,000 for air and noise pollution, Rs 5,000 for carrying passenger in a goods vehicle, Rs 5,000 for using vehicle without permit and Rs 1,000 for plying without insurance.

The challan of Rs 6,53,100 was imposed on the violator on August 10, days before the new Motor Vehicles Act, which came into force on September 1.

On September 1, an autorickshaw owner and its driver were fined Rs 52,500 in state capital Bhubaneswar.

The Road Transport Officer (RTO) issued a challan against the owner of the vehicle (OR02AQ-2243) Kanduri Khatua, a resident of Nayagarh and driver Haribandhu Kanhar of Badagad area in Bhubaneswar.

The penalty included Rs 500 for general offence, Rs 5,000 for having invalid driving licence, Rs 10,000 for violating permit conditions, Rs 10,000 for drunk driving, Rs 10,000 for violating air/noise pollution, Rs 5,000 for allowing unauthorised person to drive vehicle, Rs 5000 for using vehicle without registration and fitness certificate and Rs 2,000 for plying the vehicle without insurance.

The driver was also fined with Rs 5,000 for general traffic rule violation.