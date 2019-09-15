Nation Current Affairs 15 Sep 2019 Nagaland truck fined ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Nagaland truck fined Rs 6.53 lakh in Odisha, highest in country

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published Sep 15, 2019, 1:36 am IST
Updated Sep 15, 2019, 1:36 am IST
The driver was also fined with Rs 5,000 for general traffic rule violation.
The challan of Rs 6,53,100 was imposed on the violator on August 10, days before the new Motor Vehicles Act, which came into force on September 1.
 The challan of Rs 6,53,100 was imposed on the violator on August 10, days before the new Motor Vehicles Act, which came into force on September 1.

BHUBANESWAR: A Nagaland-registered truck broke the record for the highest penalty of Rs 6.53 lakh in Odisha for flouting traffic rules under the old Motor Vehicles Act.

Truck owner Shailesh Shankar Lal Gupta of Nagaland was fined Rs 6,40,500 by the Regional Transport Office (RTO), Sambalpur, for not paying tax for five years under Odisha Motor Vehicles Taxation (OMVT) Act and violating several traffic rules.

 

He was penalised Rs 1,000 for general offence, Rs 1,000 for air and noise pollution, Rs 5,000 for carrying passenger in a goods vehicle, Rs 5,000 for using vehicle without permit and Rs 1,000 for plying without insurance.

The challan of Rs 6,53,100 was imposed on the violator on August 10, days before the new Motor Vehicles Act, which came into force on September 1.
On September 1, an autorickshaw owner and its driver were fined Rs 52,500 in state capital Bhubaneswar.

The Road Transport Officer (RTO) issued a challan against the owner of the vehicle (OR02AQ-2243) Kanduri Khatua, a resident of Nayagarh and driver Haribandhu Kanhar of Badagad area in Bhubaneswar.

The penalty included Rs 500 for general offence, Rs 5,000 for having invalid driving licence, Rs 10,000 for violating permit conditions, Rs 10,000 for drunk driving, Rs 10,000 for violating air/noise pollution, Rs 5,000 for allowing unauthorised person to drive vehicle, Rs 5000 for using vehicle without registration and fitness certificate and Rs 2,000 for plying the vehicle without insurance.

The driver was also fined with Rs 5,000 for general traffic rule violation.

...
Tags: traffic rules, motor vehicles act, rto
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar


Latest From Nation

With 147,913 people dying on its roads in 2017 alone, India has one of the worst records in the area. (Representational Image)

Alappuzha: National Road Safety Board may cut down mishaps

During the period, BMTC decommissioned 450 buses, while adding only 292 to its fleet. (Representational image)

BMTC scraps more buses than it inducts

However, Adani ports could not keep this promise. If the present pace of the work is an indication, AVPPL will also find it difficult to keep the deadline of completing the first phase of the `7,525-crore project before December 4, 2019.

Adani Port seeks time till October, 2020

The main purpose of traffic fines is to act as a deterrent so that motorists drive in an orderly manner and not cause accidents.

Want better road behaviour? Let traffic fines stay



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kiran Bedi loses iPhone while riding bullock cart to village, recovers it later

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi. (Photo: File)
 

Tripura: Man stole goat 41 years ago, arrested today

Photo: Representational image
 

Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Pradeep Antony slaps Kavin Raj; watch

Bigg Boss Tamil 3. (Photo: YouTube)
 

Vistara to start daily flight on Delhi-Indore route from October 26

The return flight will leave Indore at 8.55 am and arrive at Delhi airport at 10.25 am daily.
 

This MP guy eats glass ‘for fun’ but wouldn’t urge you to do it

The man said that his strange habit caused damages only to his teeth and there was an adverse effect on his overall health. (Photo: ANI)
 

Kia Seltos vs Creta vs Nissan Kicks vs Renault Captur: Which SUV offers more space?

Nissan’s Kicks offers only a manual gearbox for its 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines as of now.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

IAS don’t make for good Vice-Chancellors

Osmania University.

Saradha scam: Kolkata ex-top cop skips CBI investigation, asks for more time via mail

Kumar was part of a special investigation team (SIT) constituted by the state government to probe the scam before the Supreme Court transferred it to the CBI. (Photo: PTI)

Smriti Irani says India will become self sufficient in silk in 2 years

She said,

Pakistan raises white flag to retrieve bodies of its two soldiers along LoC

On September 10-11, Indian troops killed a Pakistani Sepoy Ghulam Rasool of their Punjab Regiment in Hajipir sector of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the sources said. (Photo: File)

Ayodhya case: SC asks Muslims about their holy place's origin

The query was put forth as the judges wanted to know the Muslim parties' stand on Ram Janmabhoomihaving stakes in the Ayodya title dispute. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham