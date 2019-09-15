Nation Current Affairs 15 Sep 2019 Militants sneak into ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Militants sneak into Valley, security forces on high alert

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Sep 15, 2019, 1:54 am IST
Updated Sep 15, 2019, 1:54 am IST
The police and Central armed police forces have intensified their checking of vehicles across Srinagar.
A government official who spoke to this newspaper said that there are reports that gunmen in small groups have been seen roaming in some parts of the city over past few days.
 A government official who spoke to this newspaper said that there are reports that gunmen in small groups have been seen roaming in some parts of the city over past few days.

Srinagar: The security forces have been put on high alert in Srinagar and its neighbourhood following reports that more than one group of militants may have sneaked into Jammu and Kashmir’s summer capital over past few days.

The J&K police and Central armed police forces have intensified checking of vehicles, particularly two-wheelers, across Srinagar. Also, random search operations are being conducted at places instantaneously chosen by the security forces for the pursuit whereas new makeshift barriers and drop-gates have been laid in the city as part of stepped up security arrangement.

 

A government official, who spoke to this newspaper on the condition of anonymity, said that there are reports that gunmen in small groups have been seen roaming in some parts of the city over past few days.

Though the authorities are still trying to determine their veracity, these reports received credence after some local newspapers operating from Srinagar’s media hub Mushtaq Press Enclave were on Friday telephoned by anonymous people asking them to remove or switch off outer CCTV cameras installed at their premises “as these may create problems for our people.” On learning about it, senior police officials visited these newspaper offices to ascertain information and were also collecting the call details.  Residents of a few Srinagar areas too have received similar diktat, seemingly from militant groups.

Flyers and posters in the name of various militant groups have also been in circulation, not only in Srinagar but also in some other parts of the Valley, asking people to remain steadfast in their “struggle” against “Indian occupation”. These also seek to “guide” them on the current impasse over the abrogation of J&K’s special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcating the state into two Union Territories. The authorities have also reports that militants belonging to mainly Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Tayyaba are trying to regroup in some parts of the Valley.

The official said that several measures including resuming cordon-and-search operations and imposing night curfews in select areas are under consideration of the authorities to counteract any attempts that may be made by militants and their over-ground workers to disturb peace in the Valley.

Meanwhile, normal life remained affected in the Valley on the 41th consecutive day on Saturday with shops and other businesses shut and public transport off the roads. Tensions persist even though restrictions under Section 144 CrPc re-imposed on most parts of Srinagar on Friday in anticipation of protests and violence were lifted on Saturday. However, five police station areas of central Srinagar continued to reel under security clampdown, making life difficult for the residents.

Thousands of security forces in riot gear continued to remain deployed in Srinagar and other major towns of the Valley to maintain law and order. The security clampdown first began on the night of August 4 ahead of the Centre’s abrogation Article 370 and splitting the State into two UTs.

A report from Kishtwar said that the day curfew has been lifted from eastern town even though search operation for three suspected militants who had snatched the service rifle from a personal security officer of a local People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader continued for the second day running on Saturday.

Kishtwar and its neighbourhood were brought under curfew after three gunmen snatched service rifle from PDP district president Sheikh Nasir’s PSO Mubashir Ahmed.

Before driving away in the politician’s car, the gunmen had kept him, his family and domestic help hostage for more than ten hours, the police and family had said.

Nasir’s brother Dr. Sheikh Nazir had said that the militants had barged into the house of PDP leader and after keeping the family hostage whole night left the premises on Friday morning along with the INSAS rifle of his PSO. “Before driving away in my brother’s Wagon R they threatened to kill him and his family members saying ‘you all are Indians, the traitors’ and that ‘we have instructions to eliminate all such people.” The police sources had said that there was a scuffle between the militants and the politician’s PSO who was eventually overpowered by the former.

...
Tags: security forces, jammu and kashmir, militants


Latest From Nation

With 147,913 people dying on its roads in 2017 alone, India has one of the worst records in the area. (Representational Image)

Alappuzha: National Road Safety Board may cut down mishaps

During the period, BMTC decommissioned 450 buses, while adding only 292 to its fleet. (Representational image)

BMTC scraps more buses than it inducts

However, Adani ports could not keep this promise. If the present pace of the work is an indication, AVPPL will also find it difficult to keep the deadline of completing the first phase of the `7,525-crore project before December 4, 2019.

Adani Port seeks time till October, 2020

The main purpose of traffic fines is to act as a deterrent so that motorists drive in an orderly manner and not cause accidents.

Want better road behaviour? Let traffic fines stay



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kiran Bedi loses iPhone while riding bullock cart to village, recovers it later

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi. (Photo: File)
 

Tripura: Man stole goat 41 years ago, arrested today

Photo: Representational image
 

Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Pradeep Antony slaps Kavin Raj; watch

Bigg Boss Tamil 3. (Photo: YouTube)
 

Vistara to start daily flight on Delhi-Indore route from October 26

The return flight will leave Indore at 8.55 am and arrive at Delhi airport at 10.25 am daily.
 

This MP guy eats glass ‘for fun’ but wouldn’t urge you to do it

The man said that his strange habit caused damages only to his teeth and there was an adverse effect on his overall health. (Photo: ANI)
 

Kia Seltos vs Creta vs Nissan Kicks vs Renault Captur: Which SUV offers more space?

Nissan’s Kicks offers only a manual gearbox for its 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines as of now.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kochi: Social media ‘dislikes’ support for flat owners

CPM State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishanan interacts with flat owners and film directors Blessy, Major Ravi and actor Soubin while visiting H2O Holy Faith apartment at Maradu in Kochi on Saturday. CPM District Secretary C.N. Mohanan is also seen. (Photo: SUNOJ NINAN MATHEW)

3 ‘tigresses’ at Pulikkali

Women artistes perform Pulikali (tiger dance), at Swaraj Round in Thrissur on Saturday as part Onam celebrations. (Photo: ANUP K. VENU)

Thiruvananthapuram: Loco gets detached from rake, twice

Though the engine was attached to the train again to resume the journey, the engine got detached for the second time before reaching Paravoor station.

Kochi: Leaders back owners on eve of demolition day

Residents of the flats at Maradu, which have been ordered to be demolished by the Supreme Court, sit in protest before the office of the Maradu Municipality (Photo: DC)

Thiruvananthapuram: Row over Governor pro-Hindi tweet

Several Malayalis tweeted with hashtags like #stophindiimposition and #stophindiimperialism.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham