Madhya Pradesh officer: Collector held me captive

Bhopal: A senior officer of the Madhya Pradesh government has accused a district collector of holding him hostage in the latter’s official bungalow for around three hours, creating ripples in the state administration here.

Hoshangabad sub-divisional magistrate Ravish Srivastav wrote to the government alleging that he was held hostage in the collector’s bungalow at the former’s behest for taking action against illegal sand mining.

Law minister P.C. Sharma on Saturday ordered the local divisional commissioner to probe into the incident and submit a report to the state government at the earliest.

In his letter to principal secretary of state General Administration Department (GAD), the SDM alleged that he was held hostage following arguments between them over handing over of some files to another officer.