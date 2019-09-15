Nation Current Affairs 15 Sep 2019 Kerala CM calls for ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala CM calls for all party meeting to examine Maradu flats demolition

PTI
Published Sep 15, 2019, 4:14 pm IST
Updated Sep 15, 2019, 4:21 pm IST
The meeting will be held here on Tuesday at 3.30 PM, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office said.
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had also expressed concern over the plight of the owners. (Photo: File)
 Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had also expressed concern over the plight of the owners. (Photo: File)

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Sunday called for an all-party meeting on September 17 to discuss the plightof owners of around 350 flats in Maradu in Kochi, facing demolition for violating Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.

The meeting will be held here on Tuesday at 3.30 PM, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office said.

 

The 1,200 owners in four apartment complexes near the backwaters of Kochi have been opposing the move to demolish the flats as ordered by the Supreme Court for violation of Coastal Regulation Zone rules.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had also expressed concern over the plight of the owners.

Political parties, including the ruling CPI(M) and the opposition congress have come out in support of the flat owners.

CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and Opposition leader in the assembly Ramesh Chennithala had on Saturday visited Marudu, spoken to the residents and assured them of all help.

The owners have made it clear that they will not leave their residences and are also observing a relay satyagraha.

The municipal authorities, who had issued notices asking the residents to move out, have stated that they would take the next step based on directions from the state government.

The notices to the flat owners asked them to vacate their residences to implement the apex court order, directing demolition of the structures constructed in violation of CRZ notifications.

After the owners refused to accept the notices, the authorities had affixed them on the walls of the building.

The state government had on Monday initiated steps to implement the SC order and directed the municipality to take immediate action to evacuate the residents and rehabilitate them in coordination with the Ernakulam District Collector.

The top court had on May 8 directed the removal of the buildings within a month as they were constructed in a notified CRZ, which was part of a water body known to be hit by tides.

...
Tags: kerala government, coastal regulation zone, maradu flats demolition
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Saturday predicted

Rajasthan: 350 students, 50 teachers trapped in school due to flood in Chittorgarh

Malala wrote, 'I am deeply concerned about reports of 4,000 people, including children, arbitrarily arrested & jailed, about students who haven’t been able to attend school for more than 40 days, about girls who are afraid to leave their homes.' (Photo: Twitter)

Article 370: BJP MLA asks Malala to raise concern for Pakistani minorities

Following the death of an 11-month-old pet dog belonging to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s official residence Pragati Bhavan, the Hyderabad police booked a veterinary doctor for criminal negligence. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad veterinarian booked for death of pet dog at KCR's house

He also stated that NRC will be implemented in the state and those who do not qualify as India citizens will be sent to their home respectfully. (Photo: ANI)

Go and become PM of Bangladesh: BJP MLA tears into Mamata over NRC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Ease is most difficult thing to achieve': Hrithik Roshan on 'Ghungroo' hook step

Hrithik Roshan on Ghungroo song from WAR. (Image Source: YouTube/ YRF)
 

Kiran Bedi loses iPhone while riding bullock cart to village, recovers it later

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi. (Photo: File)
 

Tripura: Man stole goat 41 years ago, arrested today

Photo: Representational image
 

Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Pradeep Antony slaps Kavin Raj; watch

Bigg Boss Tamil 3. (Photo: YouTube)
 

Vistara to start daily flight on Delhi-Indore route from October 26

The return flight will leave Indore at 8.55 am and arrive at Delhi airport at 10.25 am daily.
 

This MP guy eats glass ‘for fun’ but wouldn’t urge you to do it

The man said that his strange habit caused damages only to his teeth and there was an adverse effect on his overall health. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad veterinarian booked for death of pet dog at KCR's house

Following the death of an 11-month-old pet dog belonging to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s official residence Pragati Bhavan, the Hyderabad police booked a veterinary doctor for criminal negligence. (Photo: File)

Govt reviewing parameters used to measure stunting in children

Stunting is the impaired growth and development that children experience from poor nutrition, repeated infection, and inadequate psychosocial stimulation. (Photo: AFP)

Rajnath Singh condoles 9-yr-old dog's death

The officials paid last respects to the dog, who died on September 11. (Photo: ANI)

21 Indians killed in 2,050 ceasefire violations by Pak this year: MEA

Indian forces exercise maximum restraint and respond to unprovoked violations and attempts at cross border terrorist infiltration, Kumar said. (Photo: Representational)

What would've happened if Chinmayanand had been a Congressman, Sibal asks Modi

Sibal, also a former Union minister, claimed that Chinmayanand would have been arrested and the BJP would have demanded Congress to sack him from the party. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham