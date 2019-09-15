Nation Current Affairs 15 Sep 2019 Hyderabad: St Franci ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad: St Francis college girls punished for above-knee kurtis

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJESWARI PARASA
Published Sep 15, 2019, 12:55 am IST
Updated Sep 15, 2019, 12:55 am IST
A student said, “We can’t watch their interalised patriarchy ruin our college years.”
The college dress code was introduced last month in which kurtis were to drop to below the knee and sleeves below the elbow.
Hyderabad: Students whose kurti hemmed above the knee were not allowed into St Francis College for Women at Begumpet on Friday. Lady security guards kept a vigil against kurti infractions. Students plan a protest on Monday.

“Things have gotten worse as we are being humiliated by the security guards for wearing kurtis that end less than an inch above the knee,” said a student, demanding anonymity. “We are made to stand outside college, missing classes and tests.”

Students were warned of a week’s suspension for non-compliance. Even students accompanied by their parents were not allowed in on Friday for dress code violation.

“This college talks about women’s empowerment but it is merely lip service,” said another student. “When we questioned the code, they said a short dress invites men. This is ridiculous. We get good matches only if we wear proper attire.”

Students and alumni vented their anger on social media. “We can't watch their internalised patriarchy ruin our college years by dictating our lifestyles. We cannot be humiliated everyday as it is toxic,” posted a student.

Students across the city have been called for the protest at the college. When contacted, the management refused to comment on the matter.

Tags: kurtis, protest
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


