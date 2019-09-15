Final NRC status of all citizens released

The NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela in a statement also explained the difference between the final NRC lists released 14 days apart.

Guwahati: The National Register of Citizens secretariat on Saturday published the status of each individuals of all 3.3 crore people on their website who had applied for inclusion of their names in the ongoing exercise of updating the NRC that started five years ago in Assam. The list was published online on the official website of the NRC authorities.

The final NRC list — which has the names of those who have been accepted as citizens, those who have been rejected and those whose appeals are pending – was uploaded on the official NRC site. The NRC authorities on August 31 released the finl list in which 19.07 lakh people could not find place in the citizens’ registry.

