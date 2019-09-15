Nation Current Affairs 15 Sep 2019 BHU students protest ...
BHU students protest after professor accused of molesting girl returns

ANI
Published Sep 15, 2019, 10:07 am IST
Updated Sep 15, 2019, 10:07 am IST
University Administration, however, stated that the professor is censored and can hold no post of responsibility.
Students of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on Saturday protested against the alleged reinstatement of suspended Professor S K Chaube, who has been accused of molesting a girl student. (Photo: ANI)
Varanasi: Students of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on Saturday protested against the alleged reinstatement of suspended Professor S K Chaube, who has been accused of molesting a girl student.

BHU Registrar Neeraj Tripathi said, "He was earlier suspended and is now censored. The matter will again be taken to BHU's highest decision-making body".

"The Vice-Chancellor had taken cognisance of the complaint and suspended him. Inquiry committee later filed a report and BHU's highest decision-making body censored the Professor, he can neither hold a post of responsibility in BHU nor attend any event or apply to any other college or university", he added.

...
