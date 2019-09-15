Nation Current Affairs 15 Sep 2019 Bengal forest office ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Bengal forest officer creates garden using plastic bottles, rubber tyres

ANI
Published Sep 15, 2019, 10:56 am IST
Updated Sep 15, 2019, 10:56 am IST
The garden has become a go-to spot in the area and attracts a crowd who pay a visit to appreciate the greenery and Mohanta's work.
A forest range officer (FRO) of Pirakata Range under Midnapur division has created a beautiful garden using waste plastic bottles and rubber tyres. (Photo: ANI)
 A forest range officer (FRO) of Pirakata Range under Midnapur division has created a beautiful garden using waste plastic bottles and rubber tyres. (Photo: ANI)

Midnapore: A forest range officer (FRO) of Pirakata Range under Midnapur division has created a beautiful garden using waste plastic bottles and rubber tyres.

Papan Mohanta has been working to beautify the garden for the last four years and dedicates time to this cause after his usual work hours. Mohanta makes use of space in his Pirakata range office to create this unique garden.

 

"There was a lot of waste here when I first got posting here. I wanted to beautify the area. After working on it, I feel good after people appreciate it which visiting here", he said.

His experiments have become an inspiration for locals as some schools have also created such type of garden.

"I have been posted here for four years. I plant petunia in winters; right now there are seasonal flowers here. After seeing this garden, nearby schools also followed this method. CRPF jawans nearby did this too. It feels good when people take inspiration from you," he added. Mohanta used 1,100 waste plastic bottles and rubber tyres for the garden.

Subinoy Ghosh, a school teacher said that he is trying to replicate similar endeavour in his school and added that this message to conserve environment will become a big movement.

"We should learn from this garden to save earth in future and to reshape plastic. I think if this message can be spread through school or other media then it can also become a big movement. Whenever needed I also get plants from here. I hope nearby other nurseries and forest offices will also replicate this, which will influence nearby schools also," he said.

The garden has become a go-to spot in the area and attracts a crowd who pay a visit to appreciate the greenery and Mohanta's work.

...
Tags: bengal, forest, officer, plastic
Location: India, West Bengal, Midnapore (Medinipur)


Latest From Nation

The ministry has decided to create a consolidated fund of passenger security fee. The money woulds then be used to pay for the CISF cover on smaller airports. (Photo: Representational)

Uniformity: Aviation ministry to transfer money from big to small airports

Taking an aim at the Central government, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said there was a state of

'Super emergency in country,' says Mamata Banerjee slams Modi govt

Students of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on Saturday protested against the alleged reinstatement of suspended Professor S K Chaube, who has been accused of molesting a girl student. (Photo: ANI)

BHU students protest after professor accused of molesting girl returns

On August 10, Sonia Gandhi was back at the helm of the party months after Congress faced a drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: Representational)

Cong reshuffle: Sonia Gandhi may set 'loyalty' as barometer for new roles



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kiran Bedi loses iPhone while riding bullock cart to village, recovers it later

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi. (Photo: File)
 

Tripura: Man stole goat 41 years ago, arrested today

Photo: Representational image
 

Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Pradeep Antony slaps Kavin Raj; watch

Bigg Boss Tamil 3. (Photo: YouTube)
 

Vistara to start daily flight on Delhi-Indore route from October 26

The return flight will leave Indore at 8.55 am and arrive at Delhi airport at 10.25 am daily.
 

This MP guy eats glass ‘for fun’ but wouldn’t urge you to do it

The man said that his strange habit caused damages only to his teeth and there was an adverse effect on his overall health. (Photo: ANI)
 

Kia Seltos vs Creta vs Nissan Kicks vs Renault Captur: Which SUV offers more space?

Nissan’s Kicks offers only a manual gearbox for its 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines as of now.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BHU students protest after professor accused of molesting girl returns

Students of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on Saturday protested against the alleged reinstatement of suspended Professor S K Chaube, who has been accused of molesting a girl student. (Photo: ANI)

Commuter gives birth baby on board local train near Mumbai

A pregnant woman gave birth to a baby on board a local train in Mumbai on Saturday, officials said. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Poison rumours: 30K litre water tank emptied at Keeranatham

Tirupur District Collector K S Palanisamy inspect kudimaramathu works at Palladam on Saturday. (Photo: DC)

Chennai: Gold worth Rs 90L seized by customs

The gold seized by customs officials. (Photo: DC)

Will state act against all responsible for Subhasri’s death?

Subhasri
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham