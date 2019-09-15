Nation Current Affairs 15 Sep 2019 21 Indians killed in ...
21 Indians killed in 2,050 ceasefire violations by Pak this year: MEA

PTI
Published Sep 15, 2019, 3:06 pm IST
Updated Sep 15, 2019, 3:10 pm IST
'We have highlighted our concerns at unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan forces,' Kumar said.
 Indian forces exercise maximum restraint and respond to unprovoked violations and attempts at cross border terrorist infiltration, Kumar said. (Photo: Representational)

New Delhi: The Pakistani Army has resorted to more than 2,050 unprovoked ceasefire violations this year in which 21 Indians have been killed, the Ministry of External Affairs said Sunday.

"We have highlighted our concerns at unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan forces, including in support of cross border terrorist infiltration, and targeting of Indian civilians and border posts by them," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

 

"This year they have resorted to more than 2,050 unprovoked ceasefire violations in which 21 Indians died," he said.

India has repeatedly called upon Pakistan to ask its forces to adhere to 2003 ceasefire understanding and maintain peace and tranquillity along the Line of Control and International Border, Kumar said.

Indian forces exercise maximum restraint and respond to unprovoked violations and attempts at cross border terrorist infiltration, he said.

