Telangana polls: Amit Shah to launch BJP campaign

Hyderabad: BJP president Amit Shah will launch his party's poll campaign for the Assembly elections on Saturday. Mr Shah will address a public meeting in Mahbubnagar and meet party leaders from state to booth level to get the party in shape for the upcoming elections. He will also begin the exercise of selection of candidates. The party will make known its list of candidates after the announcement of the election schedule by the Election Commission.

BJP state president Dr K. Laxman said Mr Shah’s campaign will create “pol-itical tremors” in the state and check the alliance between the TRS and the MIM. He termed the alliance between the TRS and MIM as “a most dangerous one” and alleged that both the Congress and TRS worked hand in glove with the MIM and helped it to grow from a “galli party” to a “Delhi party”. He predicted that MIM will become a “hanging rope” for the TRS.

Mr Shah will arrive at Begumpet airport by a special flight at 11.30 am. The BJP state unit has arranged a grand reception for him at the airport. He will offer prayers at Lal Darwaja temple in the Old City at 2 pm and will head to Mahabubnagar later where he will launch the party's poll campaign by addressing a public meeting at MVS College Grouds,at 3 pm.

Dr Laxman said Mr Shah will address another public meeting in Karimnagar in the next 15 days. “Telangana people are fed up with Congress, TDP and TRS rule. They want change in the upcoming elections and are looking at the BJP as a better alternative for all. Voting for Congress and TRS will amount to voting for MIM,” he said. He has demanded that the EC conduct elections only after inquiring why lakhs of votes were deleted from the voters’ list.