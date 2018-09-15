Rahul Gandhi says no compromise on winning seats

Hyderabad: Congress president Rahul Gandhi constituted a screening committee on Friday to prepare the list of candidates for the Assembly elections. The committee is headed by AICC member Bhakta Charan Das, with Jothimani Sennimalai and Sharmistha Mukerjee as members. After studying the applications received by the state Congress, the committee will prepare a shortlist of three candidates for each Assembly constituency. The central leadership will scrutinise the list and finalise the candidates.

While accepting the formation of the grand alliance with the TD, the CPI and the Telangana Praja Samiti, Mr Gandhi said no winning seat must be lost in adjustments with other parties. He said that only “winning horses will be given Congress tickets.”

Mr Gandhi held discussions with TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and senior leaders V. Hanumantha Rao, Mallu Bhatti Vikrama-rka, K. Jana Reddy, Shabbir Ali, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and others in Delhi. State Congress incharge R.C. Khuntia and three AICC secretaries deputed to the state also attended the meeting.

He has directed party leaders not to speak openly about the alliance and the candidates. If anyone has a problem it should be discussed with the AICC in-charge of party affairs or with him, Mr Gandhi said. Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy told reporters that a three-hour discussion was held with Mr Gandhi about the alliance, selection of candidates and other issues and Mr Gandhi was briefed on the latest political situation in Telangana.

In its determination to defeat the TRS, the Congress has decided to ally with other political parties. Mr Uttam Reddy said that Mr Rahul Gandhi directed them not to lose any winning seat in the adjustment of seats with other parties. The high command will take the final decision on the alliance. Mr Khuntia said that Mr Gandhi listened to the opinion of all the party leaders. He said Mr Uttam Reddy is discussing the formation of the alliance with the Telugu Desam and the CPI.