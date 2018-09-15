search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Not scared, Chandrababu Naidu will go to Maharashtra

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S N V SUDHIR AND HOSKOTE NAGABHUSHANAM
Published Sep 15, 2018, 12:17 am IST
Updated Sep 15, 2018, 12:17 am IST
AP CM Chandrababu Naidu gets NBW for 2010 Babli protests.
N. Chandrababu Naidu.
 N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Srisailam/Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said he would not be scared by court notices as he had not indulged in any criminal activity but had only fought for the genuine cause of Uttara Telangana, which would have been affected by the Babli dam. He was speaking at Srisailam a day after a court in Dharmabad, Maharashtra, had issued a non-bailable warrant against him in connection with an agitation eight years ago against the construction of the Babli barrage across the Godavari river. Mr Naidu was the Opposition leader in undivided AP at that time.

IT minister Nara Lokesh said that Mr Naidu would appear before the Dharmabad court on September 21.  “I heard about the non-bailable warrant issued against me and others in connection with an agitation in 2010 against the Maharashra government for constructing the barrage at Babli. I did not do any criminal activity. The Maharashtra police detained us and sent us to Hyderabad in a special aircraft,” Mr Naidu said.

 

He said that he had challenged the Maharashtra police that they could take whatever action they wanted even for a peaceful protest. “After this, we heard about the notices after a long gap of eight years. We’ll think of about our steps in this connection”, he said. Mr Naidu was served the non-bailable warrant for not appearing for court hearings since 2013. He is said to have received the summons when he was in Tirumala on Thursday. 

The AP government is likely to appeal in the court to exempt Mr Naidu from future appearances since he holds a public office which keeps him busy and makes him travel a lot.  Mr Naidu and 15 others were charged under the Indian Penal Code for offences such as assault, use of criminal force, deterring public servant from discharge of duty, voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, act endangering life or personal safety of others, and criminal intimidation, among others.  “Our party men will appear before the Dharmabad court on September 21,” said TD AP unit president Kala Venkat Rao.

Tags: chandrababu naidu, criminal activity, babli dam




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad Airport gets ACI ASQ World No 1 trophy for 2nd consecutive year

The airport was adjudged World no 1 Airport in its category in 2016 as well, a press release from GMR said.
 

Woman who lost 100kgs after weight-loss surgery hangs self, new figure depressed her

Her husband Gareth says she 'suffered most of her life', constantly obsessing about her size. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's how this 111-year-old man still exercises every day

When it comes to diet, Tseng eats little junk food and makes sure he takes a filling breakfast (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here’s how you pair right jewellery with office wear

Be it statement pieces that are bold and daring or simple, elegant pearl-drop earrings can add a dose of oomph-factor. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Can’t wait? Here’s how you can install iOS 12 on your iPhone, right now

Some amazing features coming with iOS 12.
 

Techno Artistic Ganesha: Watch Lord Ganesha levitate, robot conduct Aarti

Robotic arms perform the Aarti while the pujaari is free to help with other duties.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Case against Missonaries of Jesus for releasing nun's photograph

the religious congregation to which the nun who accused Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal of raping her belongs to released the photograph of the victim and the perpetrator seated together in a group. (Representational Image | Pixabay)

Gautam Gambhir sports ‘bindi, dupatta’ in support of transgender community

Gautam Gambhir was seen boosting the morale of the comunity by being present there as the chief guest of the event. (Photo: PTI)

As India climbs in HDI, UN says inequality, climate change 'big threats' for nation

India climbed one spot to 130 out of 189 countries in the latest human development rankings released on Friday by the United Nations Development Programme. (Representtional Image)

17 dead as mini bus plunges over 300 feet in J&K's Kishtwar

This is the third major accident in Kishtwar district in the last one month. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Taking strong measures to recover defaulted amounts from Vijay Mallya: SBI

Vijay Mallya is facing legal proceedings for defaulting on loans of more than Rs 9,000 crore from a consortium of 17 banks. (Photo: File | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham