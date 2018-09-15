search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

No request to Centre on release of Rajiv Gandhi assassins, clarifies TN Guv

PTI
Published Sep 15, 2018, 1:14 pm IST
Updated Sep 15, 2018, 1:14 pm IST
TN Governor said decision on issue would be taken in 'just and fair manner' in accordance with the Constitution.
Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was killed in a blast at an election rally in Sriperumbudur near Chennai on May 21, 1991. (Photo: File | AP)
 Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was killed in a blast at an election rally in Sriperumbudur near Chennai on May 21, 1991. (Photo: File | AP)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday denied reports in a section of media that he had forwarded to the Centre the state government's recommendation to release all the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

The Governor said a decision on the issue would be taken in a "just and fair manner" in accordance with the Constitution. 

 

"A section of media has been reporting that in the matter of the release of the convicted prisoners undergoing life imprisonment for involvement in the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, a reference has been made to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India," a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said. 

Also, some television channels have been holding debates on this "assumption", it said.

"It is clarified that no reference has been made to the Ministry of Home Affairs in the matter. The case is a complex one and involves the examination of legal, administrative and constitutional issues," the statement by Joint Director-Public Relations of the Raj Bhavan said. 

Noting that voluminous records on the matter were being received from the state government, the Raj Bhavan said court judgments on connected matters were handed over to it only on September 14. 

"All efforts will be taken to process the papers scrupulously. Necessary consultation may be carried out, when required, in due course. The decision will be taken in a just and fair manner and in accordance with the Constitution," the Raj Bhavan said.

On September 9, the Tamil Nadu Cabinet had recommended the release of all the seven Rajiv case convicts, including Nalini and her husband Sriharan alias Murugan. All the seven prisoners are in jail since 1991. 

Rajiv Gandhi was killed in a blast at an election rally in Sriperumbudur near Chennai on May 21, 1991. Fourteen others, including Dhanu, the assassin, were also killed. 

Tamil outfits Friday claimed that Purohit had sent the recommendation to the Centre for its advice and Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi announced a protest demonstration on September 26 in this regard.

Tags: tamil nadu governor, banwarilal purohit, rajiv gandhi assassination case
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bizarre: Imran Khan to ban cheese to boost Pakistan's economy, Twitter goes berserk

Newly elected PM believes the move will help the country stave off a USD 12 million bailout from the International Monetary Fund. (Photo: AP/ Pixabay)
 

Replying on WhatsApp to get one-swipe easy on Android, like iPhones

WhatsApp seems to be working on more convenience-oriented features for its Android users.
 

When Moeen Ali was called ‘Osama’ by an Aussie cricketer during 2015 Ashes series

Moeen goes onto explain about the conversation between the then Australia coach Darren Lehmann and the unnamed Aussie cricketer. (Photo: AFP)
 

Beluga whales adopt lonely narwhal lost at sea

Their interactions, rolling and rubbing against each other near the water's surface and flashing their genitals, for example, suggests the narwhal has been fully accepted by the pod.(Photo: Youtube Screengrab/ AFP)
 

Chennai goes 'bananas' for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

The idol is constructed in a seated position with a swastika sign on its blessing hand. (Photo: ANI)
 

PM Modi and Google commemorate 'Engineers Day', celebrate Visvesvaraya birthday

Tech giant Google also celebrated the 158th birth anniversary of Visvesvaraya with a special Doodle. (Photo: Google/ PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ajit Doval holds talks with Pompeo, Mattis on 'future direction' of Indo-US ties

India's ambassador to the US, Navtej Singh Sarna, accompanied Doval in these meetings. (Photo: File | PTI)

Nun rape case: Bishop Franco steps down, to leave for Kerala soon

The nun had recently written to the Vatican accusing Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal of raping her. (Photo: File)

Differently-abled inmates at Bhopal shelter home raped, sodomised

The victims filed a complaint with the Director of the Social Justice Department of the state government on Friday. (Representational Image)

Chandrababu Naidu flags off 'Swacch Dhara' programme in Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: File)

Charges in telephone case 'lame, shame': Maran brothers to Madras HC

The judge directed the CBI to file its counter petition and posted the matter to October 3. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham