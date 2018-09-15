search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Missionaries of Jesus want to harass my sister: Brother of Kerala rape victim nun

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Sep 15, 2018, 9:02 pm IST
Updated Sep 15, 2018, 9:02 pm IST
The Kerala nun’s brother also alleged that the involvement of the Vatican was 'fake news'.
'It is very shameful, people of a congregation like that don't know Court's order,' says brother of Kerala rape victim nun. (Photo: Twitter | ANI).
 'It is very shameful, people of a congregation like that don't know Court's order,' says brother of Kerala rape victim nun. (Photo: Twitter | ANI).

Kottayam: A day after Missionaries of Jesus flouted the country’s anti-rape law and released a photograph of the nun seated with her alleged tormentor, brother of the nun on Saturday condemned the act and accused the congregation of harassing his sister in the process.

“It is very shameful, people of a congregation like that don't know Court's order. It is very sad that they want to harass my sister in such a way,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

 

The nun’s brother also alleged that the involvement of the Vatican was “fake news”.

"It's being discussed the Vatican is getting involved but I feel it's fake. It was said they may take two-three days to take action but if they want to take it before Pope, they could take it even today and if they do, they will write and send it to people concerned," he said.

"So far we have not received a letter like that. So I feel it is a fake news. It may be the handiwork of the culprit and his team in order to weaken the spirit of the protesters in Kerala and other parts of the world," he added.

This came even as Kottayam police said that a notice had been served to Bishop Franco Mulakkal to appear before the cops on September 19.

Kottayam Superintendent of Police Harshankar said, "Jalandhar Bishop Franco has been served notice to appear for interrogation on September 19."

Kerala police on Friday had registered a complaint against the Missionaries of Jesus hours after the congregation released a photograph of the nun.

The congregation put out the photograph in a release issued to the media to publish the findings of its inquiry commission, which looked into the nun's allegations.

On Thursday, brother of the Kerala nun said that influential politicians are shielding and supporting rape accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal. He said with eye on upcoming elections, the Kerala government is refraining from taking any action to break cordiality between the church and the authorities.

Also Read: Politicians supporting rape accused Jalandhar Bishop, claims nun's brother

The nun, who is in her late 40s, has accused the clergyman of raping and having unnatural sex with her multiple times between 2014 and 2016.

The bishop has, however, dismissed the allegations as "baseless and concocted", insisting she leveled charges against the Catholic order as it had rejected her demand for favours.

 

 

Tags: kerala nun rape case, bishop franco mulakkal
Location: India, Kerala, kottayam




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Karan, Arjun have lovely messages for Manmarziyaan's Taapsee, but she's still 'angry'

Taapsee Paanu is yet to work with Arjun Kapoor and Karan Johar.
 

All-you-can-eat sushi restaurant bans triathlete after discovering he could eat a lot

Bobrowski said none of the restaurant staff raised any qualms during his mammoth meal, but it was when he got to the till that he sensed trouble.
 

Apple teased by Xiaomi for over-the-top pricing of iPhones

The social media got flooded with the memes and trolls of Apple after the launch of 2018 iPhones..
 

Make-up, skincare have chemicals that could make women infertile, cause breast cancer

After analysing more than a 100 women, US scientists found those who have these chemicals in their urine produce abnormal amounts of the reproductive hormones oestrogen and progesterone. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

For 'toughest policing role', Indian-origin officer honoured in UK

The award citation described Basu's job as 'one of the toughest policing roles in the country' and praised his hard work and dedication in achieving such seniority within the force as the 'first officer of Asian heritage to hold the post in the UK'. (Photo: Twitter | @metpoliceuk)
 

Kate Middleton launches first solo charity campaign to help disadvantaged UK children

Researchers have highlighted the importance of early intervention and how children from disadvantaged backgrounds who do not receive the right help at school age can suffer lifelong problems.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Haryana: BJP MLA blames 'frustration' among unemployed youths for rapes

'The frustration that has crept into the minds of our youths is one of the reasons behind such incidents (rapes). Youths who are frustrated, unemployed and unsure of their future commit such heinous acts,' the BJP MLA from Uchana Kalan said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Government will stick to 3.3 per cent fiscal deficit target, says Arun Jaitley

Jaitley also exuded confidence of surpassing the Rs 1 lakh crore target from disinvestment proceeds. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Women's panel asks Haryana top cop for probe details in CBSE topper gang rape case

Haryana Police chief BS Sandhu has been asked to submit the probe report to women's panel chief. (Photo: File | ANI)

BJP holds protest, seeks action against bishop accused of raping Kerala nun

BJP workers, including women, raised slogans demanding immediate action against Bishop Franco Mulakkal. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4Keralam)

BJP acting like travel agency, helping fraudsters to escape: Congress

Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill targeted the government and said 'this proves beyond doubt that Modi government is not a guardian or protector of public money but a travel agency facilitating fraud and happy safe flying of wilful bank loan defaulters'. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham