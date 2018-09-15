search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

K Chandrasekhar Rao intervenes to quell dissidence over tickets

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S N C N ACHARYULU
Published Sep 15, 2018, 12:34 am IST
Updated Sep 15, 2018, 12:34 am IST
Candidates asked to solve issues with angry leaders.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.
 Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Hyderabad: With the increasing dissidence in the party over official candidates, TRS president and caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao intervened to solve this problem. Mr Chandrasekhar Rao held a teleconference on Thursday with party candidates. KCR told the candidates that it was the candidate’s responsibility to resolve the dissidence against them from the party leaders. He asked those candidates who were facing dissidence to discuss with their rivals and solve the problem. 

He also directed the candidates to enrol voters in their respective constituencies. He asked them to set up booth level committees at the earliest. He asked the candidates to intensify the campaign. After announcing the 105 candidates, those party leaders who were denied tickets raised their voice against the official candidates. The dissident leaders are conducting meetings with their followers against the party candidates. In some constituencies the dissidence leaders are protesting against official candidates every day. The upcoming elections are crucial to the TRS at a time when the Congress is forming a grand alliance of like-minded parties to defeat the TRS.

 

The TRS leadership did not expect dissidence within the party after announcing the candidates. Ministers KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao are holding discussions with dissident leaders and convincing them.  After noticing the seriousness of dissidence, Mr Chandrasekhar Rao decided to intervene himself. He had discussions with TRS MLA Nallala Odelu in the dissolved assembly who was denied a ticket from Chennur in Adilabad district.

Odelu who had locked himself inside his home and had threatened to take drastic steps in protest against the TRS for denying him a ticket, has turned loyalist to the party after he held discussions with Mr Chandrasekara Rao. Mr Chandrasekhara Rao told the candidates to resolve the dissidence in their constituencies; and if they failed he would intervene to solve the issue.  TRS sources said if in any constituency, the party candidate was facing severe opposition from within the party, the high command could have a rethink and change the candidate at the last minute.

Tags: k chandrasekhar rao, telangana polls, trs
Location: India, Telangana




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad Airport gets ACI ASQ World No 1 trophy for 2nd consecutive year

The airport was adjudged World no 1 Airport in its category in 2016 as well, a press release from GMR said.
 

Woman who lost 100kgs after weight-loss surgery hangs self, new figure depressed her

Her husband Gareth says she 'suffered most of her life', constantly obsessing about her size. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's how this 111-year-old man still exercises every day

When it comes to diet, Tseng eats little junk food and makes sure he takes a filling breakfast (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here’s how you pair right jewellery with office wear

Be it statement pieces that are bold and daring or simple, elegant pearl-drop earrings can add a dose of oomph-factor. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Can’t wait? Here’s how you can install iOS 12 on your iPhone, right now

Some amazing features coming with iOS 12.
 

Techno Artistic Ganesha: Watch Lord Ganesha levitate, robot conduct Aarti

Robotic arms perform the Aarti while the pujaari is free to help with other duties.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Case against Missonaries of Jesus for releasing nun's photograph

the religious congregation to which the nun who accused Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal of raping her belongs to released the photograph of the victim and the perpetrator seated together in a group. (Representational Image | Pixabay)

Gautam Gambhir sports ‘bindi, dupatta’ in support of transgender community

Gautam Gambhir was seen boosting the morale of the comunity by being present there as the chief guest of the event. (Photo: PTI)

As India climbs in HDI, UN says inequality, climate change 'big threats' for nation

India climbed one spot to 130 out of 189 countries in the latest human development rankings released on Friday by the United Nations Development Programme. (Representtional Image)

17 dead as mini bus plunges over 300 feet in J&K's Kishtwar

This is the third major accident in Kishtwar district in the last one month. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Taking strong measures to recover defaulted amounts from Vijay Mallya: SBI

Vijay Mallya is facing legal proceedings for defaulting on loans of more than Rs 9,000 crore from a consortium of 17 banks. (Photo: File | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham