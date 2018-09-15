search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

J&K municipal poll dates announced, voting to be held in 4 phases from Oct 4-16

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Sep 15, 2018, 6:36 pm IST
Updated Sep 15, 2018, 6:36 pm IST
Polling will be held on October 8, October 10, October 13 and October 16.
Poll hours will be from 7 am to 2 pm. Counting will be held on October 20. (Phoro: File | PTI)
 Poll hours will be from 7 am to 2 pm. Counting will be held on October 20.

Srinagar: Municipal elections will be held between October 8 and October 16 in four phases, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer Shaleen Kabra said on Saturday.

Polling will be held on October 8, October 10, October 13 and October 16.

 

Counting of votes will take place on October 20, Kabra said.

Poll hours will be from 7 am to 2 pm, Kabra added.

According to reports, EVMs (electronic voting machines) will be used for the first time in the state civic body polls. Migrants will be allowed to vote through postal ballot.

Model Code of Conduct comes into force in the state, said Jammu and Kashmir CEO.

Tags: jammu and kashmir, jammu and kashmir municipal election
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




