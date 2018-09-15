Edappadi K Palaniswami asks PM Modi to ensure coal supply to Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has written a letter to PM Narendra Modi on increasing coal supply to the state.

In the letter, he said, "The state is facing a looming power crisis and the Centre should increase the coal supply to feed the thermal stations in the state. Unless the coal supply position is improved immediately, some of the thermal power stations would have to be shutdown leading to power outages."

The CM also sought PM's intervention. Stating that thermal power stations of the state government power utility (TANGEDCO) have a stock sufficient only for three days, Palaniswami noted that this, coupled with the fact that the wind energy season would get over by the middle of September, has made the situation quite precarious.

Pegging the per day requirement at 72,000 tonnes (20 rakes) for continuous power generation, the state has been receiving only seven to eight rakes per day.

He urged Modi to instruct the coal and railway ministries to ensure the required supply. The TANGEDCO has reportedly received the Centre's nod to import around 30 lakh tonnes of coal to meet the state's demand.