Differently-abled inmates at Bhopal shelter home raped, sodomised

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Sep 15, 2018, 11:49 am IST
Updated Sep 15, 2018, 11:54 am IST
Nearly 40 inmates visited the Bhopal Congress office on Friday and narrated incidents of rape and torture at the shelter home.
The victims filed a complaint with the Director of the Social Justice Department of the state government on Friday. (Representational Image)
Bhopal: Inmates of a privately run residential facility for differently-abled children here Friday accused its founder of sexually abusing two girls and three boys.

The incident comes just months after the Muzzafarpur shelter home rapes which came to the fore following a social audit report.

 

According to a Times of India report, the deaf-mute inmates alleged that the shelter home owner had been raping and sodomising them since years. 

Opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh latched onto the issue, alleging that government authorities had ignored a complaint filed in the past against the shelter home's founder who is also its director. 

The alleged victims and other inmates of the shelter home, which is located in the Bairagarh area of Bhopal and had a branch in Hoshangabad district until last year, submitted a complaint to police Friday evening. 

Earlier in the day, nearly 40 inmates of the shelter home visited the Congress office here, where the party's state media cell chief Shobha Oza held a press conference. 

"A girl had complained about sexual harassment by the director to the Hoshangabad collector in February 2017. The complaint was found to be correct but no FIR was registered," Oza alleged. 

However, the Hoshangabad branch was closed following the complaint, Oza said. Afterwards, another physically challenged girl and three boys were allegedly sexually abused by the director, the Congress leader claimed. 

The victims filed a complaint with the Director of the Social Justice Department of the state government Friday. Later in the evening, the victims along with Congress leaders reached the TT Nagar Police Station here to file a complaint. 

Deputy Inspector General of Police Dharmendra Choudhary said police have received the complaint, and a probe is being conducted. 

Till Friday night no FIR was registered in the case. 

Tags: bhopal shelter home rapes, bhopal govt
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal




