Congress to expose graft by TRS, says Komatireddy Venkata Reddy

Hyderabad: Congress president Rahul Gandhi has directed Telangana state party leaders to expose corruption in the TRS government. He has asked party leaders to work unitedly to defeat the TRS in the Assembly elections. He reportedly told this to former minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy and his brother and MLC Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy who met him separately on Friday at Delhi.

Mr Venkata Reddy speaking to mediapersons said, “Mr Rahul Gandhi said the Congress should win the elections. He asked everyone to work in coordination.” “He directed us to expose the corruption of the TRS government in irrigation projects. He directed us to make the people aware of unemployment and problems of the Dalits. All the leaders have decided to stop groupism and we will be working together," the former minister said.

He said he had urged Mr Rahul Gandhi to give tickets to persons who were in the party from the beginning and also to the youth. Mr Rajagopal Reddy said, “Mr Rahul Gandhi discussed the other parties that would be fighting along with us. He has instructed us not to sacrifice any of the winning seats for the sake of the alliance.”