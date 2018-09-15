search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Chandrababu Naidu flags off 'Swacch Dhara' programme in Amaravati

ANI
Published Sep 15, 2018, 10:47 am IST
Updated Sep 15, 2018, 10:47 am IST
The CM launched 'Yuva Nestham' -- a website to initiate an unemployment allowance for the state's youth from October this year.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: File)
 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: File)

Amravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu flagged off the 'Swachh Dhara' programme here on Friday, with an aim to provide clean drinking water across the state.

As part of the scheme, tankers providing water across the state will be cleaned periodically through a six-layered cleaning process which involves the use of ultraviolet radiation to kill bacteria.

 

Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Minister Nara Lokesh was also present at the event along with Naidu. Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister launched 'Yuva Nestham' website to initiate an unemployment allowance for the state's youth from October this year.

As per the scheme, unemployed youth aged between 25 and 35 years will get an allowance of Rs.10,00 and skill development training at no additional charge.

Tags: chandrababu naidu, swacch dhara, yuva nestham website
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

When Moeen Ali was called ‘Osama’ by an Aussie cricketer during 2015 Ashes series

Moeen goes onto explain about the conversation between the then Australia coach Darren Lehmann and the unnamed Aussie cricketer. (Photo: AFP)
 

Beluga whales adopt lonely narwhal lost at sea

Their interactions, rolling and rubbing against each other near the water's surface and flashing their genitals, for example, suggests the narwhal has been fully accepted by the pod.(Photo: Youtube Screengrab/ AFP)
 

Chennai goes 'bananas' for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

The idol is constructed in a seated position with a swastika sign on its blessing hand. (Photo: ANI)
 

PM Modi and Google commemorate 'Engineers Day', celebrate Visvesvaraya birthday

Tech giant Google also celebrated the 158th birth anniversary of Visvesvaraya with a special Doodle. (Photo: Google/ PTI)
 

Hyderabad Airport gets ACI ASQ World No 1 trophy for 2nd consecutive year

The airport was adjudged World no 1 Airport in its category in 2016 as well, a press release from GMR said.
 

Woman who lost 100kgs after weight-loss surgery hangs self, new figure depressed her

Her husband Gareth says she 'suffered most of her life', constantly obsessing about her size. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Charges in telephone case 'lame, shame': Maran brothers to Madras HC

The judge directed the CBI to file its counter petition and posted the matter to October 3. (Photo: File)

Haryana: SIT formed, raids on to nab accused in ex-CBSE topper's rape

The victim was allegedly kidnapped by the accused who arrived in a car and was taken to a secluded place where she was gang-raped after being offered a drink laced with sedatives, the survivor alleged in her complaint. (Representational Image) 

Ailing CM Manohar Parrikar to leave for Delhi today, to be treated at AIIMS

Parrikar, who returned from the US after a medical check-up on September 7, was admitted to a private hospital at Candolim in North Goa district Thursday evening. (Photo: File)

Kerala: Season’s first chartered flight arrives today

Cochin International Airport

Ganesha immersions: Close watch by BBMP

A Ganesha idol being immersed in the city on Friday (Image DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham