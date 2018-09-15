search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Burari deaths not suicide but accident during ritual, reveals psychological autopsy

PTI
Published Sep 15, 2018, 2:54 pm IST
Updated Sep 15, 2018, 2:54 pm IST
'None of the deceased had an intention to put an end to his/her life,' the report read.
During psychological autopsy, CBI's Central Forensic Science Laboratory analysed notes in registers found in house and statements of friends and members of Chundawat family recorded by police. (Photo: File | PTI)
 During psychological autopsy, CBI's Central Forensic Science Laboratory analysed notes in registers found in house and statements of friends and members of Chundawat family recorded by police. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: Eleven members of a family who were found dead at their home in North Delhi's Burari in July did not commit suicide, but it was an "accident that occurred during a ritual", the psychological autopsy report has revealed.

The Delhi Police had written to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in July to conduct the psychological autopsy. It received the report on Wednesday evening.

 

"On the basis of psychological autopsy study on the deceased, the incident was not a suicide but an accident that occurred during the course of performing a ritual. None of the deceased had an intention to put an end to his/her life," the report read.

During the course of the psychological autopsy, the CBI's Central Forensic Science Laboratory analysed the notes in registers found in the house and statements of friends and members of the Chundawat family recorded by police.

The CFSL also interviewed the eldest son of the family matriarch Dinesh Singh Chundawat and his sister Sujata Nagpal and their families.

Psychological autopsy attempts to study a person's mental state by analysing medical records, interviewing friends and family and conducting research into their state of mind prior to death, a senior police officer said.

The officer said the CBI, who were handed over the diaries the family had written over a span of 11 years which talked about attaining God, concurred with the police investigation.

According to sources, police, during investigation, had found that one of the members, Lalit Chundawat, claimed to have visions of his dead father and would dictate certain things to his family members.

He had driven the family to perform the rituals in which they apparently tied their feet and hands and covered their faces with pieces of cloth.

Ten of the 11 members of the family were found hanging from an iron mesh in the ceiling of the house, while the body of 77-year-old Narayan Devi, the head of the family, was lying on the floor in another room of the house.

Her daughter Pratibha, 57, and her two sons - Bhavnesh, 50, and Lalit, 45, - were among the dead.

Bhavnesh's wife Savita, 48, and their three children - Maneka, 23, Neetu, 25, and Dhirendra,15, were also found dead.

Others who were found hanging were Lalit's wife Tina, 42, their 15-year-old son Dushyant and Pratibha's daughter Priyanka, who was engaged last month and was to marry by the year-end.

Tags: burari, burari psychological autopsy, psychological autopsy, delhi police
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bizarre: Imran Khan to ban cheese to boost Pakistan's economy, Twitter goes berserk

Newly elected PM believes the move will help the country stave off a USD 12 million bailout from the International Monetary Fund. (Photo: AP/ Pixabay)
 

Replying on WhatsApp to get one-swipe easy on Android, like iPhones

WhatsApp seems to be working on more convenience-oriented features for its Android users.
 

When Moeen Ali was called ‘Osama’ by an Aussie cricketer during 2015 Ashes series

Moeen goes onto explain about the conversation between the then Australia coach Darren Lehmann and the unnamed Aussie cricketer. (Photo: AFP)
 

Beluga whales adopt lonely narwhal lost at sea

Their interactions, rolling and rubbing against each other near the water's surface and flashing their genitals, for example, suggests the narwhal has been fully accepted by the pod.(Photo: Youtube Screengrab/ AFP)
 

Chennai goes 'bananas' for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

The idol is constructed in a seated position with a swastika sign on its blessing hand. (Photo: ANI)
 

PM Modi and Google commemorate 'Engineers Day', celebrate Visvesvaraya birthday

Tech giant Google also celebrated the 158th birth anniversary of Visvesvaraya with a special Doodle. (Photo: Google/ PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CCTV clip shows Tamil Nadu man burnt after bike catches fire at fuel pump

The man was rushed to the hospital and has sustained burn injuries. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)

UP woman gang-raped, given triple talaq for playing loud music

A woman filed a complaint with the Moradabad police that she was gang-raped after her husband gave her triple talaq. (Representational Image)

UIDAI’s rollout of face recognition for Aadhaar authentication expected today

The UIDAI said the ‘live face photo’ capture and its verification with the photo obtained in eKYC will be essential in those cases where Aadhaar is used for issuance of mobile SIMs. (Representational Image)

Watch: On 'Swachhata Hi Seva' launch, PM Modi sweeps premises of Delhi school

Modi said those working for the cleanliness campaign would be remembered like freedom fighters in the times to come and would be known as true heirs to Gandhi. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

No request to Centre on release of Rajiv Gandhi assassins, clarifies TN Guv

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was killed in a blast at an election rally in Sriperumbudur near Chennai on May 21, 1991. (Photo: File | AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham