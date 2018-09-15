search on deccanchronicle.com
Blackbuck case: Rajasthan govt to challenge Sonali, Saif, Tabu's acquittal

ANI
Published Sep 15, 2018, 3:23 pm IST
Updated Sep 15, 2018, 3:26 pm IST
This comes over 5 months after the actors were acquitted, while Salman Khan was convicted and sentenced to 5 years imprisonment.
The court had acquitted Salman's co-stars- Saif, Neelam, Tabu and Sonali, and Jodhpur resident Dushyant Singh - due to lack of evidence. (Photo: File)
Jodhpur: The state government on Saturday said it will appeal before the Rajasthan High Court against the acquittal of actors Sonali Bendre, Neelam Kothari, Tabu, Saif Ali Khan and others in the Blackbuck poaching case.

This comes over five months after the four actors were acquitted in the said case, while Salman Khan was convicted and sentenced to five years' imprisonment after being found guilty of killing two Blackbucks in Jodhpur during the shooting of his 1998 blockbuster 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'.

 

The court, however, acquitted Salman's co-stars- Saif, Neelam, Tabu and Sonali, and Jodhpur resident Dushyant Singh - due to lack of evidence.

In August, a Jodhpur sessions court ruled that the 'Sultan' star will need to seek its permission every time he has to travel abroad.

The ruling came in response to an application filed by the 52-year-old's lawyers, asking for an exemption from seeking permission for foreign travel. 

