Nun rape case: Bishop Franco steps down, to leave for Kerala soon

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 15, 2018, 12:18 pm IST
Updated Sep 15, 2018, 12:35 pm IST
The case has now been brought to the notice of the Vatican and India's representative is in Rome to discuss the issue.
The nun had recently written to the Vatican accusing Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal of raping her. (Photo: File)
Kochi: Accused of raping a Kerala nun multiple times between 2014 and 2016, Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal stepped down on Saturday. The bishop is also expected to leave for Kerala soon.

He said in a letter, "I am likely to be called for further clarifications by investigating officer in Kerala, appoint Rv, Fr Joseph Thekkumkattil & Rev Fr Subin Thekkedathu."

 

The nun had recently written to the Vatican accusing Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal of raping her.

The case has now been brought to the notice of the Vatican and the representative from India is in Rome to discuss the issue.

The church representative is also expecting an intervention in the coming days, news agency ANI reported quoting sources. 

Meanwhile, BJP workers staged protest outside the Kerala secretariat on Saturday demanding action against Bishop Mulakkal.

(Photo: ANI/Twitter)(Photo: ANI/Twitter)

The Kerala High Court on Thursday had expressed satisfaction over the police investigation in the case.

