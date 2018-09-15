search on deccanchronicle.com
At Bohra meet, PM Modi invokes Imam Hussain

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Sep 15, 2018, 1:28 am IST
Updated Sep 15, 2018, 1:28 am IST
He added that these teachings of Imam Hussain are more important today than those times.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was speaking at a function held at the Saifee Mosque. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi was speaking at a function held at the Saifee Mosque. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday invoked Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Mohammad, to emphasise the need for peace and justice, as he visited a mosque in Indore to attend an event organised by the Bohra Muslims. Mr Modi shared the dais with the religious head of Dawoodi Bohras, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, at the Saifee Nagar at the Ashara Mubarak event which commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Husain and is held annually during the first 10 days of the Shia calendar, coinciding with the Moharram.

Addressing a gathering at the Saifee Mosque, Mr Modi said, “Imam Hussain had sacrificed his life for the sake of peace and justice. He had raised his voice against injustice and arrogance.” He added that these teachings of Imam Hussain are more important today than those times.

 

The Prime Minister, who was felicitated by Mr Saifuddin on his arrival at the mosque, showered praise on the Bohra Muslim community for globally spreading the message of co-existence. “The concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam is a great strength of India, making it distinct from others. The Bohra community is making the world aware of this concept through its work,” Mr Modi said.

Tags: narendra modi, imam hussain, bohra community




