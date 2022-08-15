  
Sircilla weaver interlaces Indian map on silk cloth

Yeldhi Hariprasad with the weaved piece of silk cloth displaying the Indian map in tricolour and the national anthem in Telugu script.
HYDERABAD: Yeldhi Hariprasad, a young weaver from Rajanna Sircilla district, has made a unique artwork on a silk cloth, to celebrate the Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in his own way. His latest work on a piece of silk cloth displays the Indian map in tricolour and the national anthem in Telugu script. The artwork was done completely by weaving and without a stitch and use of paint.

Hariprasad told that it took a total of around 45 hours to complete the work. He started weaving on August 8 and completed on August 13. The cloth is two metres long and 47 inches wide.

“The entire nation is celebrating this event. I wanted to contribute through the art form I knew. I hope that it inspires many to celebrate Independence Day in a more meaningful way,” he said.

Families of around 4,000 weavers including women in the district benefitted from flag making work this Independence Day, said Hariprasad. “Above all, flags distributed by the government to every home in the state were manufactured in Sircilla and that gives us more satisfaction and a feel that we contributed to Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,” added Hariprasad.

Hariprasad used 200 grams of silk thread for his work. It also has images of women bowing their heads on the border made with Zari threads and the Indian map in tricolour in the centre, followed by the national anthem in Telugu script.

Known for his works on handloom, Hariprasad had in the past woven silk images of Gandhiji with the Charkha, Konda Laxman Bapuji, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, silk saree which can be fitted in a match box, among many others. He also won an award from the state government in the year 2018 for his unique works.

