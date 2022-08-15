Road connectivity badly affected on Telangana state borders

A high-level bridge constructed at Andevelli village in Kagaznagar mandal on the Peddavagu sank due to heavy floods. — Representational Image/Twitter

ADILABAD: Road connectivity has been badly affected due to floods and incessant rain in Kotapalli and Vemanapalli mandals in Mancherial district. Essential commodities are being supplied in country-made boats to the residents in the affected areas, while a bridge in Peddavagu sank in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district.

The road connectivity to border Maharashtra regions was snapped from Vemanapalli mandal as also many villages in the mandal as the bridge at Samputam was washed away.

People were unable to come out of the villages that were inundated by floodwaters.

Road connectivity to Jajulapeta and Samputam gram panchayats and also to the bordering Maharashtra areas was badly hit. People could reach up to Makkidigudem, Odduguem and Jajulapeta and cross the rivulet at Samputam from Vemanpalli.

Country boats are being used for transportation and to reach the above villages as also more than 10 surrounding villages.

Backwaters of Pranahitha river entered villages and were flowing on the main road, affecting road connectivity and transportation to these villages.

A high-level bridge constructed at Andevelli village in Kagaznagar mandal on the Peddavagu sank due to heavy floods and this affected the road connectivity between Kagaznagar and Dahegaom mandals in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district.

Officials set up barricades at both ends of the sunk bridge and did not allow people to walk through the bridge. The Dahegaom tahsildar advised the people to take alternative routes to Kagaznagar and the Bellampalli route if the people want to come out of the mandal for any personal errands.