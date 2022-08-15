  
Nation Current Affairs 15 Aug 2022 Nepotism and corrupt ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Nepotism and corruption India' s two big challenges, have to fight them together: PM

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 15, 2022, 10:29 am IST
Updated Aug 15, 2022, 10:29 am IST
PM Modi addresses the nation from the Red Fort (PTI)
 PM Modi addresses the nation from the Red Fort (PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the two big challenges before the country are nepotism and dynasty, and corruption, asserting that "we have to fight" against these together.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day, Modi described nepotism as an "evil" and said the country needs to come together against it.

"We need to give opportunities to those who are talented and will work for the progress of the nation. Talent will be the basis of New India," he said.

"When I talk about nepotism and dynasty, people think I am talking about politics only. No, unfortunately this evil of politics has nurtured nepotism in every institution," Modi said.

He further said that to cleanse every institute of India, opportunities should be given to people who deserve it.

"We need to come together as a society to punish those who have propagated the evil of corruption," he added.

Modi further said the nation shows "anger towards corruption, but not the corrupted".

"Until and unless, people have the mentality of penalising the corrupt, the nation cannot progress at an optimum pace," he said.

Modi in his speech emphasised on the fight against corruption and nepotism or dynasty, the two big challenges before the country.

"We have to fight against corruption with all our strength. In the last eight years, we detected black money using Aadhaar, DBT and mobile."

...
Tags: nepotism, pm narendra modi, independence day, corruption
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

A Mangaluru-Mumbai flight was delayed by six hours after a woman passenger raised an alarm about a suspicious text message received on the mobile phone of a fellow traveller. (Representational image: PTI)

Flight delayed over mobile chat between couple in Mangaluru

Sonia Gandhi (AFP file photo)

Self-obsessed govt hell-bent on trivialising freedom fighters' sacrifices: Sonia

Anganwadi, mortuary workers, street vendors and Mudra scheme borrowers were the special guests at I-Day event

Anganwadi, mortuary workers, street vendors among special guests at I-Day event

Prime minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation on the occasion of Independence Day. (ANI)

PM Modi urges youth to dedicate next 25 years for nation's development



MOST POPULAR

 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi urges youth to dedicate next 25 years for nation's development

Prime minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation on the occasion of Independence Day. (ANI)

LoC check strict but ultras seep in: Army

J&K’s DGP has said that the counter-infiltration grid was made stronger which has resulted in almost zero infiltration along the borders, but Pakistan’s “conspiracies” have not stopped yet. (AFP)

World looks towards India for managing diversity: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (PTI)

Bhima Koregaon case: SC grants bail to P Varavara Rao on medical grounds

Telugu poet and activist P Varavara Rao (DC file image)

President hails reform, welfare balance, democratic model

President Droupadi Murmu addresses to the nation on the eve of the 76th Independence Day, in New Delhi. (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->