Hyderabad basks in I-Day glory; Tricolour to flutter high

The HMDA is offering free entry for the public into parks managed by it on Monday — Lumbini, NTR Garden, Sanjeevaiah, Lake View, Melkote, Priyadarshini, Raiv Gandhi, Patelkunta, Langer Houz and Chintalakunta parks. — Representational Image/DC

HYDERABAD: The week-long celebrations have primed the city to mark the 75th anniversary of independence. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, after paying floral tributes at the War Memorial at Parade Ground in Secunderabad at 9.30 am on Monday, will hoist the National Flag at Golconda Fort at 10.30 am to mark the Independence Day on Monday.

There will be a fireworks show from People's Plaza to Tank Bund in the evening as part of the celebrations to mark the diamond jubilee celebrations of Independence Day.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will hoist the National Flag at 10 am at Raj Bhavan and then at 5 pm, she will host the traditional ‘At Home’ for well-known personalities as well as, for the first time, people who were mentioned in the Prime Minister’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme.

The police have issued traffic advisories for both the events and alerted that traffic snarls could be expected due to VVIP movement and various events organised in the city as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations.

Heads of departments of all nodal agencies including Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP M. Mahendar Reddy, GHMC commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar, Hyderabad collector L. Sharman and HMRL MD N.V.S. Reddy will hoist the Tricolour on their office premises and later attend Independence Day celebrations at Golconda.

Among political parties, state BJP vice president Sankineni Venkateshwar rao will unfurl the national flag at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Bhavan at Nampally as BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar is in Nalgonda for his padayatra.

As TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy is reportedly ill, working president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud will hoist the flag at Gandhi Bhavan and TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao will hoist the flag at TRS Bhavan.

The HMDA is offering free entry for the public into parks managed by it on Monday — Lumbini, NTR Garden, Sanjeevaiah, Lake View, Melkote, Priyadarshini, Raiv Gandhi, Patelkunta, Langer Houz and Chintalakunta parks.

An exhibition at Sanjeevaiah Park would detail the 11 changes to the national flag over 75 years. Other nodal agencies have scheduled their programmes on Tuesday, as the Svatantra Bharat Vajrotsavalu celebrations will continue till August 22.

The GHMC has organised cultural programmes in 30 circles and six zonal offices. It has illuminated all government buildings, major junctions, the iconic Charminar and Golconda Fort in Tricolour.