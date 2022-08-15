Cultural extravaganza at Golconda Fort enthralls audience

Artistes drawn from various forms and styles including folk, ethnic, classical and Indian arts, Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Kathak, Perini, Shingari Mela, Rajasthani, Bhangra and Dhol Tasha, gave a taste of India while Telangana was the central themes when Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao arrived at Rani Mahal to unfurl the National Flag. — Twitter

Hyderabad: The cultural event at Golconda Fort to mark the diamond jubilee celebrations of Indian Independence retained the attention of the audience throughout the show.

The fort had a festive atmosphere, its grey, historic walls draped with the vibrant colours of the National Flag. Over 1,500 artists showcased the history, folk and tribal traditions and the cultural richness of the state. The open lawns in front of Rani Mahal were packed to the hilt.

The department of culture brought together artistes from across the state while drummers, who stood on the ramparts of the fort, hogged the limelight. The entire area reverberated with the sounds of their pulsating drum beats.

Artistes drawn from various forms and styles including folk, ethnic, classical and Indian arts, Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Kathak, Perini, Shingari Mela, Rajasthani, Bhangra and Dhol Tasha, gave a taste of India while Telangana was the central themes when Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao arrived at Rani Mahal to unfurl the National Flag.

Folk art forms like chindu yaksha ganam, oggu dholu, baindla, kolatam, bonala kolatam, dappulu, puli veshalu, Bonalu, karra samu and tribal art forms like Kommu Koya, Gussadi, Lambadi, Bindela Banjara, Chenchu and Hyderabadi Deccani art forms like sheri baaja, marfa, qawwali were showcased to the delight of the large gathering.

The spectacular traditional costumes added to the programme.

Rao reviewed a parade by contingents of CAR (City Armed Reserve), Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) and Cyberabad (Women Contingent). The parade by all-women Cyberabad Contingent was the highlight of the event.