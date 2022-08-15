  
CM to launch several industrial units at SEZ in Achyutapuram today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 15, 2022, 11:54 pm IST
Updated Aug 16, 2022, 12:02 am IST
 Chief Minister Jagan Reddy would inaugurate and perform bhoomi puja for several industrial units at the AP Special Economic Zone in Achyutapuram of Anakapalli district on Tuesday. (Photo: Twitter)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Jagan Reddy would inaugurate and perform bhoomi puja for several industrial units at the AP Special Economic Zone in Achyutapuram of Anakapalli district on Tuesday.

The ATC Tires AP Pvt Ltd of Japan-based Yokohama group is ready for inauguration of its phase-1. The project cost is Rs 2,200 spread over two phases and it would provide employment to 2,000 persons.

After having its manufacturing units in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, the AP unit is the company’s third in the country.

The CM would perform bhumi puja for several upcoming projects, mainly the ATC Tires phase-II at a cost of Rs 816 crore that would generate employment to 800 persons. Another is the Pidilite Industries Ltd being to be readied at a cost of Rs 202 crore with employment to 380 persons. The company would manufacture waterproofing products.

Another is the Megha Fruit Processing Pvt Ltd planned at a cost of Rs 185.25 crore that would generate 700 jobs.

The Inox Air Products Pvt Ltd would set up its unit at a cost of Rs 145 crore to produce liquid oxygen, liquid nitrogen etc. Optimus Drugs Pvt Ltd would start a unit at a cost of Rs 125 crore.

Winwin Speciality Insulators Ltd would be manufacturing violate ceramic insulators etc at a cost of Rs 107.70 crore. Synaptics Labs Pvt Ltd would come up at a cost of Rs 81.75 crore. Styrax Life Sciences Pvt Ltd plans a unit at a cost of Rs 87.77 crore and Isha Resources Pvt Ltd will start another at a cost of Rs 68.06 crore.

