Nation Current Affairs 15 Aug 2021 Mask, physical dista ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mask, physical distance, vaccine most effective against virus: AIIMS Director

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 15, 2021, 2:57 am IST
Updated Aug 15, 2021, 6:47 am IST
Dr. Randeep Guleria presented Gitam Foundation award and `10 lakh
Some cities like Delhi have had a number of waves, so it is not a matter of second or third waves, anymore. Representational Image. (PTI)
 Some cities like Delhi have had a number of waves, so it is not a matter of second or third waves, anymore. Representational Image. (PTI)

Vishakhapatanam: Director at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Dr Randeep Guleria has said that vaccines should not be wasted in the name of booster doses. A large number of unvaccinated people, including youth must be given at least one dose on a priority basis to protect the country from a third Covid-19 wave. Some cities like Delhi have had a number of waves, so it is not a matter of second or third waves, anymore.

The eminent expert in pulmonary medicine advised that social distancing and wearing masks along with vaccines are still the most potent measures to contain the spread of the pandemic. Herd immunity does not control pandemics like Covid, he added.

 

In a tete-a-tete with Deccan Chronicle on the sidelines of the 41st Foundation Day celebrations of GITAM Deemed-to-be-University here on Saturday, Dr. Guleria said the governments must take aggressive measures like mini-lockdowns, tracking, testing, and blocking the area soon after they notice an increase in positive cases. The governments should be vigilant and continue with testing on a daily basis and cover the maximum suspected people to get a real ground-level picture of the pandemic spread.

Trials are underway for three to four vaccines on children. The Pfizer vaccine was approved for children in the US, and would be available in the country soon, he said.

 

“The state government is doing well in Covid-management. It must ensure that all people are vaccinated,” Dr. Guleria advised.

The rise in urbanisation, loss of animal habitats particularly cohabitation with humans are key factors for pandemics. Around 60 candidate vaccines are for human trials and over 180 in preclinical trials, he said while adding that AIIMS received 100 of 178 proposals on Covid-related research.

Meanwhile, Dr. Guleria WAS presented a cash prize of `10 lakh along with the Gitam Foundation award for 2021.

 

Guleria presented a certificate of appreciation to Covid warriors of the hospital, which treated nearly 4000 Covid patients from March 2020.

GITAM president M.Sribharat presided over the programme.

On the other hand, the Visakhapatnam chapter of the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) felicitated Dr. Guleria. PLK Murthy and NV Narasimham were present on the occasion.

 

ON TRACK

- AP government is doing a good job.

- Vaccine, mask, and physical distance best bets to halt the spread of coronavirus.

- Herd immunity doesn’t control the pandemic.

 

- Vaccines for children will be available in India soon.

- Booster doses can be administered in 2022, not now.

- 60 candidate vaccines are in human trials and 180 in preclinical trials.

...
Tags: covid-19 india, director at all india institute of medical sciences, aiims, dr randeep guleria, unvaccinated people, gitam, dr. guleria, pfizer vaccine, m.sribharat, plk murthy, nv narasimham, public relations society of india, prsi
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Horoscope 15 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Babu Ram, ASI with Jammu & Kashmir Police, has been posthumously awarded India's highest peacetime gallantry award Ashok Chakra. (Twitter/@JmuKmrPolice)

J&K police awarded Ashok Chakra and Kirti Chakra

Twenty-three ITBP personnel have been awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry out of which 20 have been awarded for their bravery in the clash with Chinese PLA troops. (Twitter)

In a first, 20 ITBP personnel awarded for fighting Chinese troops in Ladakh

President Kovind also sought to address the concerns raised by protesting farmers' unions against the three contentious farm laws, saying the series of agricultural marketing reforms will empower our annadata' farmers and help them get better price for their produce. (Twitter)

Parliament is temple of indian democracy: the president

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wants the agriculture department to use technology to provide knowledge to farmers, said H Arun Kumar, Agriculture commissioner. (Twitter)

‘Knowledge on Wheels’ to educate farmers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

August 14 to be observed as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day', says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

NCPCR summons Facebook officials over Rahul Gandhi's Instagram post

Gandhi last week met the family of the nine-year-old girl and asserted that he is with them on the path to justice and 'will not back down even an inch'. (DC Photo)

Four more bodies recovered from landslide site in Himachal's Kinnaur; death toll 14

This photograph provided by Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) shows a rescue operation at the site of a landslide in Kinnaur district in Himachal Pradesh, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (Indo Tibetan Border Police via AP)

In a first, 20 ITBP personnel awarded for fighting Chinese troops in Ladakh

Twenty-three ITBP personnel have been awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry out of which 20 have been awarded for their bravery in the clash with Chinese PLA troops. (Twitter)

Parliament is temple of indian democracy: the president

President Kovind also sought to address the concerns raised by protesting farmers' unions against the three contentious farm laws, saying the series of agricultural marketing reforms will empower our annadata' farmers and help them get better price for their produce. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->