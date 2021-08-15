‘Knowledge on Wheels’ to educate farmers

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wants the agriculture department to use technology to provide knowledge to farmers, said H Arun Kumar, Agriculture commissioner. (Twitter)

Vijayawada: The innovative awareness programme of the state government ‘Rythu Bharosa Radham’ that will benefit farmers along with RBKs, as a one-stop solution centre for all activities from sowing to selling the crop is getting good response from the farming community.

The scheme was introduced with the intention to provide timely information to farmers on smarter techniques and practices through a digital medium using mobile vehicles that will travel to RBKs in three districts.

Agriculture commissioner H. Arun Kumar said ‘Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wants the agriculture department to use technology to provide knowledge to farmers. These vehicles will disseminate knowledge by facilitating farmers’ interaction with scientists and other practitioners for reducing input investment and increasing productivity. We want to introduce these vehicles in all districts by exploring CSR options.’

Arun Kumar explained that in the first phase, the Radhams will be deployed in Srikakulam, Krishna, and YSR Kadapa districts. Operations have already commenced in the first two districts. The radham will be under the control of the joint director of agriculture while the DRC head will function as the operational head.

The radham is equipped with a 10ftx6ft LED wall, two-way functioning speakers, CCTV surveillance, equipment to host a video conference, GPS tracking, spotlights, blacklight posters, and a 10 KW generator. The vehicles will tour villages and spread awareness among farmers on agricultural advancements and new improved techniques and solutions that could be adopted.

Video conferencing will allow farmers to have one-on-one interaction with scientists. The vehicle will also spread awareness about various government schemes.

Arun Kumar said that each radham is scheduled to travel 1,000 km a month, covering all MLA constituencies by visiting 3-4 RBKs in each constituency. Before being set up at the RBK, the Radham will travel through the village 2-3 times to notify the inhabitants of the session.