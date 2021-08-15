Nation Current Affairs 15 Aug 2021 Andhra Pradesh&rsquo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh’s 27 cops to get police medals on I-Day

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 15, 2021, 2:10 am IST
Updated Aug 15, 2021, 6:57 am IST
Over 14 police officials got Indian Police Medal for meritorious services
 As many as eleven police officials got the Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) in AP. — Representational image/DC

VIJAYAWADA:  Total 27 police personnel got medals for their distinguished services in AP on occasion of Independence Day 2021. Greyhounds commandant Pandi Seetaram and sub-divisional police officer, Chittoor, Nalagatla Sudhakar Reddy got the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

Further 14 police officials got Indian Police Medal for Meritorious Services. They include additional SP, RIO Godavari, Intelligence K. Raghuveer Reddy; ASP RV&EO Ongole K.S.S.V. Subba Reddy; additional commandant

 

Greyhounds K. Naveen Kumar; ACP Disha, PS Vijayawada; V.V. Naidu, ACP, CSB, Vijayawada; Ch. Ravi Kanth, assistant commandant, APSP 6 Battalion; P.V. Hanumanthu, DSP, CID, Tirupati; G. Ravi Kumar, DSP, PTO, Mangalagiri; K.V. Raja Rao, SDPO Nellore; J. Srrenivasulu Reddy, Inspector, Administration; B Guna Ramu, SI, CCS, Srikakulam; M. Koteswara Rao, ARSI, DAR Nellore; M. Venkateswarlu, ARSI, CSW Vijayawada; R. Ramanadham and ARSI APSP 9 battalion E. Siva Sankar Reddy.

As many as eleven police officials got the Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) in AP. These include Greyhounds junior commandos S. Buchiraju, G. Haribabu, B. Chakradhar, M. Nani and P. Nail Kumar, Greyhounds Deputy Assault Commander (DAC) R. Rajasekhar; Ch. Sai Ganesh, Greyhounds Assistant Assault Commander; D. Mabasha, Greyhounds Senior Commando; M. Muneswara Rao, Greyhounds, HC T Kesava Rao and SI Chintapalli K. Papi Naidu.

 

Tags: 27 police personnel get medals, independence day police medals, nalagatla sudhakar reddy, president's police medal for distinguished service, indian police medal, meritorious service, police medal for gallantry, andhra pradesh
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


