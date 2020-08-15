144th Day Of Lockdown

Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana coronavirus surge continues as case tally crosses 90K

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published Aug 15, 2020, 12:31 pm IST
Updated Aug 15, 2020, 12:31 pm IST
Telangana now stands at the ninth position in the latest coronavirus tally, COVID-19 India tracker data shows.
Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi takes the COVID-19 swab test in Hyderabad. (PTI)
 Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi takes the COVID-19 swab test in Hyderabad. (PTI)

Telangana continued its upward spiral with 1,863 fresh COVID-19 cases and 10 more fatalities, pushing the total infection count in the state to 90,259. Moreover, Telangana now stands at the ninth position in the latest coronavirus tally, COVID-19 India tracker data shows.

Out of the new cases, 394 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri (175), Rangareddy (131), Karimnagar (104) and Warangal Urban (101), a state government bulletin said on Saturday, providing data as of 8 PM on August 14.

 

Except Narayanpet (5) and Mancherial (7), all the remaining 31 districts in the state reported positive cases in double digits.

Initially, the spread of coronavirus was limited to the Greater Hyderabad region. But since June, the virus has been spreading in rural parts of the state too. Since July 1, the number of cases has been at least 1,000 per day. It took three months for the virus to reach the 3000-mark in Telangana. But since June 3, the day the virus reached the 3000 cases-mark, there has been an over 2800 per cent rise in number of cases.

 

Fatality rate, recovery rate above better than India

According to the bulletin, the case fatality rate in the state was 0.75 per cent, while it was 1.95 per cent at the national level.

The total number of people who recovered from the infectious disease so far were 66,196, while 23,379 were under treatment. The recovery rate was 73.34 per cent in the state, while it was 71.16 per cent in the country.

The bulletin said 21,239 samples were tested on August 14 taking the cumulative to 7.32 lakh. The samples tested per million population was 19,728, it said.

 

On comorbidities status among deaths, it said the percentage of deaths due to comorbidities was 53.87 per cent and that caused by COVID-19 was 46.13 per cent.

The call centre number for helpline, telemedicine and grievances is 104. People can contact 9154170960 on whatsapp for any grievances pertaining to private hospitals or laboratories, the bulletin added.

...
coronavirus in telangana, rural telangana coronavirus, coronavirus (covid-19)
India, Telangana, Hyderabad


